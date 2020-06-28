The Government has recently approved the extension until September 30, aid to the self-employed, both due to cessation of activity due to a major cause, the pandemic, and due to economic loss. As part of this agreement with the unions of own-account workers, they have been included in the aid to seasonal freelancers, about 125,000. The agreement assumes that they will receive the monthly extraordinary benefit of 661 euros for four months.

The temporary freelancers are those whose activity is developed almost exclusively in summer, for example, the fairgrounds, the street vendors or part of the hotel business. As in the other cases, the benefit you will receive will be subject to 70% of the minimum contribution base, and its control will fall on the mutuals.

In order to be eligible, it will be necessary to demonstrate that you have been discharged over the last two years in the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA), and that this discharge has occurred during at least four of the six months of season, from April to September, in each of the exercises. You can request before the mutual with which the self-employed have their professional risks covered or before the Public Employment Service (SEPE), in both cases by telematic means.

Satisfaction among the self-employed unions

The approval of the aid to the seasonal self-employed was a old claim of professional organizations, who pointed out that many of these own-account workers they will surely not be able to carry out their activity in the coming months, as is the case with fairgrounds or street vendors.

Thus, unions are very satisfieds. “It is the first agreement that the self-employed sign this legislature with this Government; I hope and trust that it is not the last because we have always shown that we seek the will of agreement and covenant”Declared the president of the National Federation of Autonomous Workers, Lorenzo Amor.