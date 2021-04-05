Coronavirus: Search for vaccines against COVID-19 in your city



COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Are you looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but don’t know how to get an appointment? Use this coronavirus vaccine search engine anonymously and for free. (See below)

On the first screen they will ask for your Zip Code (zip code of the area where you live) and, although it is recommended to get any vaccine, you can filter for each of the three types available now in the United States (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) . According to clinical studies, all vaccines are safe and effective against coronavirus.

After doing the search, you will see a map with all the vaccination points in the area where you live, with the address, telephone number and a link for more details, such as being able to review the eligibility criteria. These criteria depend on each state. In New York, starting April 6, anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to get vaccinated. In other states they are still vaccinating only those over a certain age. In the coming weeks that age limit will be lowered in all states. Biden demanded that by May 1 all adults in the United States be eligible to get vaccinated.

Find your COVID vaccine here: (click on Find Vaccines)