Coronavirus scenarios in Mexico: implications and restrictions of phase 2

This Tuesday at the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the health authorities decreed that Mexico has already entered a phase 2 scenario.

The undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that the country has not yet reached a turning point in the number of confirmed cases, where it changes from a slow spread to an accelerated one, which represents an opportunity for Mexico to attend to the spread of cases on time.

“The time is now and therefore we want to formally declare the start of phase two. What it allows us is to draw the horizon for the next 30 to 40 days, where we will begin to visualize that in Mexico, for having anticipated the massive measures that have the greatest impact in reducing transmission and in the social consequences, we will be able to double the curve, we will be able to have less transmission“He explained.

They confirmed that there are already 367 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico, or COVID-19. Until now, there are 826 suspected cases and 1,865 cases have been ruled out. Of the confirmed patients, 63% are men and 37% are women. 89% of the total are ambulatory and 11% are hospitalized.

Only in Mexico City are 60 infected with Covid-19, 23 of them are contagion by contactThat is, they were infected by being with people who suffer from it and imported it from countries where they traveled, such as the United States, Spain and Italy.

Although it will be sought with the restriction measures such as the closure of places of entertainment, school and remote work, there is less transmission of the virus, this does not mean that the epidemic ends at any moment. However, it will allow fewer cases every day.

“We will continue to have transmission, the expectation is not to end the epidemic from one moment to the next. I also want to be clear that success in reducing transmission instead of leading to a short epidemic will lead to a longer epidemic“But this is important, because what leads us is to manage risk, which means that there are fewer cases every day than those that can be dealt with in the Mexican health system,” he explained.

Among the actions to be intensified must be carried out in the country are: protect and care for older adults, suspend classes until April 19, temporarily suspend events and meetings of 100 people or more, temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors society, intensify basic prevention measures (such as greeting without physical contact, keep healthy distance of a radius of a meter and a half minimum, tag sneeze).

The undersecretary assured that Mexico has a solid and extensive capacity in sufficient infrastructure only to care for this type of coronavirus.

While he recognized that carrying out phase 2 of this prevention emergency will continue to have positive case reports, this could be slower; however, phase 3 will pose challenges to the health sector and the country.

Against this background, López-Gatell recognized the work of all the health system personnel, whom he described as heroic.

“I appreciate the dedicated work of all health personnel, it is a brave, heroic community, which has overcome many adversities on a daily basis and in critical stages like this one. Their commitment is fundamental and we cannot enter into some kind of discord, emotional or distancing ”, he explained.

Among the positive cases, 7% are stable and hospitalized. 1% are serious and hospitalized and another 1% is also intubated.

The Health official explained that due to its characteristics, the Valley of Mexico will be the most affected by coronavirus. Although the percentage of community transmission is low, 1%, It already indicates that the loss of traceability of the contacts begins, so the first measures will no longer be useful.

This Monday night, the Ministry of Health (SSa) declared that there are already four fatalities in the country caused by the coronavirus epidemic, or COVID-19, which has affected the entire world in recent months and which reached national territory in late February.

At the conference that health authorities offer daily to publicize the progress of the pandemic, the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, detailed that the fourth person who lost his life to the aforementioned condition was a 71-year-old man.

The lord lived in Mexico City. “He was a person who had diabetes and also kidney failure“He detailed, noting that these risk factors worsen the situation for those who are infected with coronavirus, including this patient for whom no further details were given.

For its part, the Jalisco government had announced its first death in the state, the third nationwide: a 55-year-old man with diabetes and obesity which was attended at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), according to the entity’s governor, Enrique Alfaro.

Further, Alfaro explained that there are 45 confirmed cases in Jalisco, 41 with symptoms and 4 asymptomatic. There are only two people hospitalized, one in a private hospital and the other in ISSSTE facilities.

The case of the Mexico City is the second to appear in the capital: last Thursday, March 19, a 41-year-old man was also the first death by COIVD-19 in the country, just when Mexico had exceeded one hundred confirmed cases.