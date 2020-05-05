Coronavirus saves Hispanic from jail in Texas. Joseph Robert Nocar, accused of the murder of his father, was released by a judge in Texas on the grounds of the risk of contagion of coronavirus among the inmates of the county jail. Nocar is accused of having killed his father Frederick Moncar, 76, by allegedly hitting him on the head because the old man did not want to give him money to buy drugs. Joseph Robert Nocar, even before his father’s alleged murder, had a history of robbery and violent bank robbery, and that technically disabled him from receiving the right to bail.

Nocar, 40, left the Hidalgo County Jail in Southeast Texas on Thursday, April 30, after posting $ 250,000 bail from Judge J.R. Flores, who based his decision after Governor Greg Abbott’s order that some inmates in county jails, with low-risk crimes, be released to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus among inmates.

However, Abbott’s order details that the release could only benefit people accused of petty theft, DWI offenses on their first offense, or carrying small amounts of drugs. .

Abbott’s decision prohibited the release of people accused of violent crime or with a criminal record of violent crime and who posed a possible risk to the population.

On the morning of Wednesday, October 31, 2018, a woman called the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) emergency number to report that her father had not answered calls for several days and He asked if an officer could go to his house to confirm that he was okay.

An HCSO patrol car answered the call and showed up at the house marked 2800 Mile 5 1/2 in a rural area of ​​the town of Weslaco, home of Frederick Moncar, 76 years old, who lived alone dedicated to his agricultural work. .

The officer who attended the report explained, according to the documents of the case consulted by MundoHispánico in Texas, that when he arrived at the man’s house, he found the old man lying on the floor of his room upside down and in a large pool of his own blood.

The agents of the Homicide Division of the HCSO determined in their first investigations that the elderly Moncar had a blow that someone had given him with a heavy object and that this had been the cause of his death.

In addition, the body of the old man already had signs of early decomposition, which is why they determined that the homicide had been in the days before the body was discovered.

J.E. Guerra, Hidalgo County Sheriff, reported in a statement when the crime occurred that a witness spoke to investigators to tell them that Joseph Robert Nocar had given him very specific information about the murder and also confessed to him that he had killed his father.