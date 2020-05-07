A few days ago, when I was already flying over the rush of the Olympic Games could be postponed, Saúl Craviotto sent a message to his Gijón commissioner: “If they are not celebrated, you can count on me to lean on the shoulder.” Craviotto is a police officer, as well as an elite athlete. And also a normal citizen, who lives the same concerns as the rest during the confinement: he cares for his two girls, together with his wife, he worries about the health of his parents and his older in-laws … thanks to MasterChef we know that he is also a good cook, we suppose that more than a day it is called on to him to prepare the food. In parallel to these routines, which are everyone’s routines, Saúl strived to maintain physical shape, with an exercise plan and an ergometer (canoeing simulator). The goal was to get ready to chase his fifth medal in Tokyo 2020, which would have equaled David Cal, although before it was the honorable role of carry the flag, alone or with Mireia Belmonte, in the inaugural parade. Saúl Craviotto is the most successful active Olympic athlete.

With the Games postponed, Craviotto has been made available to the Police, where his colleagues turn to the fight against the pandemic. The Spanish flag bearer personalizes the spirit of many athletes, at the height of so many other citizens, who collaborate as they can, some in the front and others in the rear: in the security forces, as health workers, with donations, with messages on the networks , with master classes from home … Three days ago, AS published its first page under the headline: “On the front line.” It was a cover that went beyond sports, it was a tribute to the toilets, an applause at eight in the afternoon. Saúl will be 36 years old in 2021, but he will fight to go to Tokyo. Saúl Craviotto faces so many heroes. And now, more than ever, it is our flag.