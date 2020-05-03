Hospitals in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico are beginning to become saturated, as of 25 of 56 nosocomios intended for coronavirus patients who no longer have beds and ventilators available.

According to the portal on the availability of capital government hospitals with a cutoff at 2:30 p.m., 4 of the 5 hospitals COVID-19 of the Ministry of Health of the Mexico City Beds are no longer available despite the conversion to serve more patients.

The following are already saturated: General Hospital Dr. Enrique Cabrera, General Hospital Ajusco Medio, General Hospital Tláhuac, Hospital of Specialties of Mexico City Dr. Belisario, the only one that has free beds is the Pediatric Hospital La Villa.

Other hospitals that do not have availability are: Adolfo López Mateos Medical Center; the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition; the General Hospital Dr. Manuel Gea González; Ignacio Chávez National Institute of Cardiology; National Institute of Respiratory Diseases; the Hospital Juárez de México; the General Hospital 02 (Cdmx Sur) Villa Coapa (COY.); the Regional Hospital of High Specialty of Ixtapaluca.

It is worth mentioning that the Government of Mexico City in coordination with the institutions of the Ministry of Health of the Government of Mexico (SSA), IMSS, ISSSTE, the Secretaries of Health of Mexico City (SEDESA) and the Government of the State of Mexico, have enabled a network of hospitals dedicated to treating coronavirus cases which can be attended at the following link: https://hospitales.covid19.cdmx.gob.mx/ as well as in its mobile application.

Yesterday, Saturday, the head of the Government of Mexico City reported that she is preparing around 3,200 beds with fans to attend to patients carrying COVID-19, highlighting that they will be ready for the third week of May.

IM

