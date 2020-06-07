The Government’s objective is for there to be “a common response” in all the Autonomous Communities for the regulation of gauging at sporting events. “It is fair that non-fans in some stadiums and in other places there are no fans in the stadium,” said Pedro Pedro Sánchez after the videoconference with regional leaders., who assured that Health is working “with cyclists, soccer or basketball” to establish the conditions for the resumption of professional sport.

‘New normal’

The conditions of the ‘new normality’ will be legally established in the Council of Ministers next Tuesday. That day a Decree Law will be approved that will regulate life in post-pandemic Spain, one that “will not be the same as before”, at least in the short term, according to Sánchez.

Sánchez compared the changes that the day to day will undergo with those brought about by the entry on the scene of international terrorism at the beginning of the century and detailed some of the measures that the new regulations will include, that it will govern “while the sanitary emergency is maintained”.

Upon approval, “people 6 years of age and older will have the obligation to wear masks when safety distances cannot be maintained”. They will be compulsory in public transport, shops, hospitality businesses, cultural and sports spaces …. People who due to health problems may present respiratory difficulties when wearing them will be excused.

The Decree Law “will guarantee the supply of essential drugs to deal with the virus”. The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Health Products may grant special licenses for the manufacture of masks and other protection elements. The obligation will be established to provide the competent public health authority with all the data for monitoring COVID-19 in order to control cases and detect outbreaks. Every suspect will have a PCR test or another type of molecular diagnosis and the communities will have to acquire the capacity to respond to outbreaks. through contingency plans in primary and hospital care.

The measures of the ‘new normal’

The president had a special influence with young people in compliance with sanitary measures such as the use of masks. “I beg you, do it for your parents, for your grandparents … For yourselves, but also for everyone else”, implored, relating the outbreaks that have occurred so far in areas such as Totana or Melilla with “recklessness.”

Non-reimbursable fund for communities

Another of the topics to which he dedicated a good part of his speech was the non-reimbursable fund for the autonomous communities. This will be approved at the Council of Ministers on the 16th. and it will constitute “the largest transfer of funds ever made” to regions beyond the usual financing system.

Autonomous Communities Fund

A total of 16,000 million will be delivered

They will be non-repayable direct transfers instead of loans

They will not be conditioned. Regional executives will spend the money as they see fit

The first tranche, of 6,000 million, will be based on representative criteria of the health system and will be paid in June

The second, of up to 3,000, based on criteria representative of health spending, will be delivered in November

The third, of up to 2,000 million, based on criteria representative of educational spending, will be paid in September

The fourth, up to 5,000 million to cover the fall in public revenue, will be distributed in December

It will consist of 16,000 million in direct transfers, not loans. There will be no conditionality, so the regional executives will not have to be accountable to the central office and will spend the money as they see fit.. This will be divided into four sections. The first, of 6,000 million, based on criteria representative of the health system, to be paid in June. The second, of up to 3,000, based on criteria representative of health spending, will be delivered in November. The third, of up to 2,000 million, based on criteria representative of educational spending, will be paid in September. The fourth, up to 5,000 million to cover the fall in public revenue, will be distributed in December. This last section will only include the communities of the common system.

Impact of Minimum Life Income

The Minimum Vital Income was also one of the topics discussed in the telematic meeting with regional leaders. Sánchez announced that on the 26th of this month, 75,000 homes will receive it ex officio. “More than half” of the beneficiaries will be minors. To expose its “impact on Spanish society”, the President gave some figures: “Only in this week that we have been since the approval of the Minimum Vital Income, the website has received 21 million visits and there have been three and a half million visualizations. “

On June 19, he said, it will be the first negotiation at the EU level to approve a reconstruction fund.. It will be a “complex” negotiation and Sánchez, who took his chest from Spain’s contributions to the community strategy, believes that a European leadership must emerge “in coordinated action” to alleviate the post-coronavirus economic crisis.

Finally, Sánchez again justified the dismissal of the Colonel of the Civil Guard, Diego Pérez de los Cobos, as a remodeling of equipment and touched on one of the great issues of international affairs, the protests for the death of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman in the United States. In this sense, he cited article 14 of the Constitution, which establishes that all Spaniards are equal before the law, to expose the anti-racist nature of the social contract that the country was given in 1978.