The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the ministers have appeared in the Congress of Deputies this Wednesday to answer the opposition’s questions in a control session with the Executive.

Most of the questions have been focused on the health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and, above all, the topic that has been on the table is the new extension of the alarm state that the Government of Pedro Sánchez plans to request.

Sánchez seeks support for a new extension

Since the last extension of the alarm state was approved, Sánchez went to work to find support for the fifth extension and the vote does not have to be decided on the last day, as it happened with the previous one. However, in today’s control session some matches, such as the PP and VOX, have confirmed that they will not vote in favor and Citizens He has decided to advocate going ‘vote to vote’, so he has not confirmed his support for the Executive.

On the positive side for the Executive is ERC. The Republican party is approaching the position of Sánchez and his team, after the ‘no’ in the previous vote for the fourth extension of the state of alarm. It has been staged in the vote in favor of the justice measures that were also exposed to a vote among the deputies.

Pool efe (GTRES)

A “different” alarm state and with mobility as the key

Sánchez, even so, has wanted to emphasize at all times that the new state of alarm will be “different” from the previous ones because the situation is different from that of two months ago and has insisted that it is not a “political project”, but a “necessity”. “No competencies of any kind have been recentralized,” said the president.

Limiting the application of the alarm state to mobility is one of the keys to the next alarm state, since “It is very important not to relax the mobility and distancing measures to prevent the virus from spreading”, has warned the head of the Government, who has continued saying: “A political debate must be opened in this House to see how we can strengthen those coordination mechanisms between the different levels of the administration so that, effectively, these outbreaks, if give, be as little as possible. “

The PP will vote against

Among the political parties that will not support the extension is the Popular Party, confirmed by its leader, Pablo Casado: “So far we have come, we have supported two months to save lives, but we will not support you again to ruin Spain “. These words were accompanied by the memory, by Casado, of the tenth anniversary of the day that José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero announced cuts in the Welfare State announced at the same parliamentary headquarters.

Pool Efe (GTRES)

Justice decree approved

Beyond the extension of the state of alarm, today’s session has served for the Government to carry out the decree of measures for justice, thanks to the support of the PNV and ERC -as mentioned above- and without Citizens. The two royal decrees have been that of the reorganization of justice due to COVID-19 and that of urgent measures for the economy and employment, the latter has been supported by the party of Inés Arrimadas.