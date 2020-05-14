Summer is coming, among other things synonymous with sales. But it is not clear if they will be allowed soon in physical stores as much as we are already immersed in a de-escalation phase of confinement.

On the part of Health the position is clear and expressed this Wednesday by the head of the portfolio, Salvador Illa: “They are not allowed.” And that is what is stipulated in this regard in the Official State Gazette published on the 9th day. The possibility of applying price reductions would therefore be limited to the field of online commerce.

However, the interpretation of that provision of the BOE is not the same in all areas of the Government. The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism commanded by Reyes Maroto sent an email to the textile trade association, Acotex, in which he affirmed that what were prohibited were the agglomerations, but not the sales themselves, from which it was deduced that they could be carried out as long as the social distancing measures were complied with. In the last executive control session in Congress, the minister herself also opened the door for small businesses to have the possibility of setting them up.

“It’s crazy”

Now that association and others like Anged are asking for an official clarification in this regard. “This is crazy. They don’t know what they are doing. Banning sales means sinking the sector in a year as complicated as this one,” assured Eduardo Zamárcora, president of Acotex. “If the problem is avoiding crowds, we are in a position to guarantee that there will be no crowds. The lives of many of our companies are going well with it,” he added. Businesses await a final resolution on which an important source of income depends in times of disastrous economic circumstances due to the coronavirus epidemic.