Terrible. The coronavirus outbreak in Russia has already claimed nearly 4,374 lives across the country to date. And it is that since the appearance of the virus in the territory, the bad news has not stopped spreading. A few days ago, for example, the case of the footballer Pável Pogrebniak, from FC Ural, was hospitalized in an emergency because of double pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

Despite the fact that the striker himself initially stated that he was well; days later his wife, Maria Pogrebniak-Szatałowa, told on her social networks that the condition of Pogrebniak she had worsened as a result of a high fever and a picture of bilateral pneumonia. Born in Moscow, Pavel He has played for great clubs in Europe such as Spartak, Zenit, Stuttgart, Fulham, Reading, among others.

With 36 years on his back, Pogrebniak it is nowhere near the risk group that normally dies from COVID-19. However, the complications he has had in recent days, have made the life of the Russian striker hang by a thread, waiting for him to be able to get away from the picture for the tranquility of his family.

Years ago, the name of Pavel Pogrebniak He had become famous among social network users, after the now player FC Ural declared his position that soccer players of color could defend the shirt of the Russian team. This brought him many criticisms, and even the Brazilian Felipe Melo was encouraged to challenge him for his statements.

RUSSIA AGAINST COVID-19

Moscow, the epicenter of the pandemic in Russia, added 76 deaths in the last 24 hours, to accumulate 2,330 deaths, indicating that it is especially in other regions where deaths are rising. In addition to the capital, the highest number of daily deaths was recorded in the North-Caucasian republic of Dagestan (50), which has not yet managed to control the pandemic and has raised concerns in Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Another 20 people died in the Moscow region and 11 in Saint Petersburg. During the last day in Russia, 8,572 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in 84 of the 85 regions, bringing the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in the country to 387,623. Moscow contributes 175,829 cases to this count after adding another 2,332 recently infected.

Meanwhile, 3,474 people were discharged from Moscow, which means that for the fifth consecutive day there are more people cured than new infections in the capital. Throughout the country, 159,257 people have recovered so far from COVID-19, which represents 41% of the total number of infected.

