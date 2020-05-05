Russia has already surpassed 155,000 positive cases of coronavirus after reaching 10,000 for the third consecutive day. Specifically, the country’s health authorities have registered 10,102 new infections in the last 24 hours. For his part, the number of total deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has risen to 1,451 after adding 95 deaths in the last day.

In addition, the Russian National Office for Consumer Protection has reported that more than 222,500 people are under the supervision of medical professionals in the country for being suspected of having the disease. According to official data from the authorities, the exact number of infected in the 83 Russian regions is 155,370 so far.

Moscow remains the Russian city most affected by the pandemic of the coronavirus in the nation that Vladimir Putin presides. Thus, in the Russian capital 80,115 confirmed cases and 816 deaths have been recorded since the start of the crisis.

The United Kingdom surpasses Italy

The United Kingdom has registered 693 deaths in the last day and has become the second country in the world that has suffered the most deaths because of the coronavirus after the United States. With the latest data update, the nation led by Boris Johnson has overtaken Italy and already accounts for 29,427 total deaths caused by COVID-19.

These figures could be higher according to estimates by the Financial Times, which calculates that more than 40,000 coronavirus-related deaths could have occurred. As for the number of people infected, 4,406 new cases have been confirmed, so the United Kingdom already has 194,990 diagnosed patients.

Italy suffers a rebound

Deaths in Italy have rebounded after three days without exceeding 200 daily. Civil Protection has reported that in the last 24 hours there have been 236 deaths throughout the country, leaving the global figure at 29,315. However, hospitalizations and the number of patients in the ICU continue to decrease.

Regarding the data of confirmed contagion cases, 1,075 new positives have been added in the last count. The balance since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis is 213,013. Lombardy continues to be the most severely punished region in Italy for COVID-19, with 78,605 infected counted and 14,389 deaths.

Deaths on the rise in France

France has recorded 330 deaths in the last count, a figure higher than that recorded by the health authorities in the previous two days (306 and 135, respectively). So far, a total of 25,531 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus in the country headed by Emmanuel Macron.

According to the data offered by the General Director of Health, Jérome Salomon, 16,060 patients have died in hospitals and 9,471 in nursing homes. The number of patients who are admitted to medical centers continues to decline, as well as that of the Intensive Care Units, where there are 266 fewer people than on Monday.