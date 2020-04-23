Almost two weeks after the announcement of the postponement of Roland-Garros in September (from September 20 to October 4 precisely), the tennis world still does not digest this unilateral decision and without consultation taken by Bernard Giudicelli, president of the French Federation of tennis. In an interview with L’Equipe, Dirk Hordorff, vice-president of the German Federation, violently attacks the French leader.

When asked, ‘Will the French Grand Slam take place on the dates announced? “, He replied:” No. The leaders of the ATP and the WTA are clear: the way of acting at Roland Garros is not acceptable. “

“What Giudicelli did was disgusting”

“What President Bernard Giudicelli did was disgusting,” he continues. “For tennis, for France. I’m sure he panicked because there are elections coming up (for the presidency of the FFT, in February 2021, editor’s note. He tries to score points against Gilles Moretton (who is facing him). Today, the plan is to try that Roland-Garros is played in October. have a little season on clay. “

ATP could deprive Roland-Garros of points

He accuses Giudicelli of the manner of announcing, the cancellation of the qualifications and the choice of the dates which are only one week after the end of the US Open. He promises that ATP could carry out its threat of withdrawal of points from the French Grand Slam this year “but also next year”. He says he is especially disgusted with the Giudicelli process.

“Before announcing the postponement in September, he had a conf call with the bosses of the ATP and the WTA, and also Haggerty (president of the ITF) I believe, he explains. They all say, “You can’t do this. We will find a date, we will find a solution, but let’s do it all together.” And, in the middle of the conversation, he pressed the button to post his press release announcing the postponement. In the middle of the discussion! Steve Simon (WTA general manager) yelled at him … “

The German leader calls for solidarity and regrets the French rider alone. For him, anyway, the 2020 tennis season may already be over. “In my opinion, if they can’t find a vaccine or a drug, the season is over,” he said.