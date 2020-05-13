The new coronavirus has so far left more than 65,000 infected and over 2,000 dead in Africa, and is affecting very differently in each country and region: for example, there are more infected in highly populated countries, such as Egypt and South Africa, but It coincides that these are also the ones with the most means to recount cases and the strongest economies to deploy protection measures. Thus, each country has adopted and customized according to its circumstances a series of restrictions, such as quarantine periods, the use of masks or social distancing.

In the economic sphere, African governments are facing an unprecedented situation, given that the restrictions imposed are greatly affecting the development of their countries, industries and employment. The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa has foreseen some 100 billion dollars in losses at the most, almost all the States have announced contractions of their GDP for the coming year despite the growth of previous years, loss of jobs and damage huge for the population, especially the poorest: in Africa there are at least 650 million, according to Oxfam, while 85% of the 1.3 billion inhabitants earn their livelihood from informal jobs that force them to live daily. If they don’t go out to work, they don’t eat the next day. And they don’t have an unemployment benefit to fix the problem. Protecting them from the pandemic is not easy when your country is among the least developed in the world.

In this breeding ground, Development Reimagined, an international consultancy based in China that works with organizations such as the Gates Foundation, the European Commission, UN AIDS and governments of different countries, has published the results of an investigation carried out using collected data by the International Monetary Fund, the United States Chamber of Commerce and African governments about how and how much each country is spending on assisting its citizens and what other non-economic measures are being implemented. “In China, we noticed that many of the companies and partners we work with had little information about what is happening,” explains Hannah Ryder, the company’s executive director. Furthermore, we wanted African governments and citizens to be able to easily assess their progress, as well as exchange ideas and best practices, both in health and economic actions, “he adds.

And they have found good and bad news. One of the best is that 44 of 55 countries on the continent have a total of 156 measures of social and economic relief. Of these, 36 countries have disbursed a specific budget for this purpose, with an average expenditure of 1.07% of their GDP. Together they total $ 37.8 billion. It should be borne in mind that this effort is being carried out in very rich countries, but also in other very poor ones, and also very early, since 23 of them still have less than 100 confirmed positive cases of the disease.

Two workers from the Djiboutian Ministry of Health visit neighbors to test them for the coronavirus on May 2, 2020, the day the detection campaign began. This country is one of those that has not allocated a specific budget to combat the pandemic. .

There is also bad news. Of those $ 37.8 billion spent on fighting the pandemic, 65% comes from just two countries: Egypt and South Africa, which are among the richest on the continent. And by far, because the latter has spent more than triple that of the North African country. Although it is true that other states such as Ghana, Rwanda, Malawi and Senegal among others have negotiated aid with the International Monetary Fund and with the G20, to this day they have either not arrived or have not yet been notified what they will be used for. .

Another of the most worrying points is that there are six states that have not yet dedicated a dollar to combat covid-19, and all of them are among the poorest. While these countries may have reserved a budget and introduced some measures, analysts have so far found no reports to suggest that this has taken place. “However, we are vigilant and regularly update the data,” says Rosie Wigmore, one of the analysts who has conducted the investigation. They are Sierra Leone, Burundi, South Sudan, São Tomé and Príncipe, Djibouti and Tanzania. The government of the latter, in addition, is being strongly criticized by the opposition parties for not giving detailed information or taking the disease seriously enough.

Regarding the protection measures that each country is taking, four types could be distinguished:

– Improvements in access to essential services: freezing of utility bills and in the prices of food and other essential products. Also the distribution of water and food to the most disadvantaged population and the reduction of fees in monetary transactions made through mobile phones. The latter is important in a continent where there are more mobiles than bank accounts and this type of transfer is the day to day for millions of citizens: in 2019 there were 181 million active accounts in sub-Saharan Africa alone that carried out almost 24 million transactions per value of more than $ 124 million, according to the latest State of the Mobile Money Industry report.

A Senegalese family transports food, including rice, sugar and oil, in their car, which they have received in a food distribution organized by the Government for those affected by the economic impact of the new coronavirus. Guinaw Rails neighborhood, Dakar, Senegal, April 28, 2020. Sylvain Cherkaoui AP

– Social security measures: tax relief, cash transfers to vulnerable groups and freezing of mortgage and rent payments, as well as other basic service bills.

– Measures for the protection of wages: regulations on workers’ wages, regulations to prevent layoffs, reuse of factories to produce essential goods, financial support for small businesses and the self-employed, and the creation of safe markets for informal workers like in Kenya, that is, open spaces free where a minimum separation between the posts, handwashing points at the entrance and other measures to prevent infections is guaranteed.

– Measures for the protection of women: salary increase for women leaders in rural areas and cash transfers for recent mothers. This has only been done in two countries: in Egypt payments to community leaders in rural areas have been increased from $ 22 to $ 57 per month, and paid leave has been granted to pregnant women and caregivers of children and the disabled. In The Gambia, there are specific cash transfers for new mothers. “These are a good start, but we believe that even more can and must be done to support women and children in this crisis,” says Ryder.

These are the countries that behave best

Based on the measures implemented, the funds allocated and the way to apply them, these are the five countries that are responding best to the pandemic with their social and economic measures:

Egypt. It is a middle-income country that disputes the first position with South Africa in number of infected. The economic amount disbursed to deal with covid-19 is the second largest on the continent: $ 6.3 billion. It is the one that has applied the most measures: seven. These include monetary aid to protect small businesses.

Botswana. It is a medium-high development country that has disbursed a considerable amount of money, $ 163 million, when it has only registered 22 cases and one death. It has introduced six measures of social and economic protection. It was the first country to give wage subsidies to those affected by the economic impact of covid-19 and has lowered the price of fuel.

Sierra Leone, Burundi, South Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Djibouti and Tanzania have yet to implement economic measures against the coronavirus

Ghana. It has launched six measures; Among them, the Government has disbursed 310 million dollars to face the pandemic, has destined factories to produce face masks and financial support for informal workers.

Kenya. It is a middle-income country that has allocated $ 374 million to mitigate the pandemic. It is also the one that has developed a more holistic package of social and economic measures and is one of only two (along with Morocco) that has created the aforementioned open-air markets where compliance with social distance is guaranteed.

Mali. With six social and economic measures, it is the one that has deployed the most within the group of poorest countries on the continent, among which it is. Aid in the form of financial support to informal workers and small businesses stands out.

The South African case

South Africa is the country with the highest number of infected countries on the continent and also the one that has dedicated the majority of its GDP to fighting the pandemic: 7%. It has introduced four social and economic measures and has imposed the strictest quarantine, yet it is in seventh position in the ranking. Rosie Wigner explains: “Our internal methodology classifies countries based not only on their spending (which is huge in absolute and relative terms for South Africa), but also on the amount and range of measures they are taking. According to this analysis Although South Africa has done a lot, it has done so due to the imposition of a strict blockade, and as one of the richest economies in Africa, it has more access to resources than others on the continent. “

Thus, analyzes have shown that other less wealthy African countries have had broader responses and more creative responses. “That said, South Africa is by no means failing. What we want to see as a result of this ranking is a race to the top to support the poorest people in the countries, and we believe that South Africa and everyone else can do even more.” , concludes the analyst.

