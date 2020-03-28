Leung Ping-kuen was until recently a “McRefuge,” as homeless people who spend nights at 24-hour McDonalds are called in Hong Kong. But the coronavirus again condemned him to the streets.

In the former British colony, the fast food chain has long tolerated this phenomenon, which becomes more visible in the summer, when humidity and heat invade the megalopolis.

But, earlier in the week, the chain announced that all of its Hong Kong restaurants will only be open to sell takeaways from 6:00 p.m., to avoid crowds.

“I heard the news on Tuesday afternoon and now I know I will have a harder time,” says Leung Ping-kuen, a blind 37-year-old beggar interviewed by . in Sham Shui Po, one of the poorest neighborhoods in the city.

All in all, he is sympathetic: “They also have to think about their company.”

Despite its incredible boom, Hong Kong is one of the most unequal cities in the world.

On the one hand, a concentration of billionaires. On the other, a severe shortage of housing, prohibitive rental prices and a large part of the population crowded into tiny apartments.

Leung lost his job at a logistics company four years ago, he says, when he lost his vision due to a cataract.

However, on paper, it has a roof. For HK $ 1,900 (220 euros) a month, rent a windowless cabin of less than 4m2 under a staircase, where only one mattress fits. Neither separate toilets nor a real lock.

“In my house there is not even a tap, so I have to go down to look for water to take my medicines,” he explains.

Thanks to McDonald’s, you can eat a little, wash, and meet people.

While waiting to spend the nights there again, Leung, who moves with the help of a cane, prefers the street to his tiny home.

“McDonald’s was a pretty safe place for me,” he says.

When the restaurant where he spent his nights closed due to the epidemic, Cheung, another homeless citizen, returned to sleep in a park where, long ago, he was beaten up and robbed.

“Neither society nor the government will take care of people like me,” laments this 58-year-old man, who prefers to give only his last name and who was once a trucker.

– Social distancing –

The number of COVID-19 cases (518 in total on Friday) has skyrocketed a few days ago in Hong Kong, following the return of infected people to the territory, prompting authorities to tighten restrictions.

“We understand that some people have their own reasons for staying in our restaurants,” the group responsible for the restaurant chain told .. “We just hope that, like McDonald’s, they can fight the epidemic.”

According to official statistics, at the end of 2018, Hong Kong had about 1,300 homeless people, that is, double that in 2011.

However, specialists point out that these figures would be much lower than reality, since many homeless people are not permanently so.

That’s not counting all the people who live in unworthy houses, like the coffin-rooms in which one does not even fit.

“We estimate that 400,000 people live in less than 9 square meters,” Jeff Rotmeyer of the ImpactHK charitable association told ., which says that since the epidemic began, the number of homeless people has increased by 20%.

“This year we will see thousands of people on the street,” said Rotmeyer. For many, McDonald’s serve an invaluable service.

The situation of the “McRefugees” came to light in 2015, when the lifeless body of a woman was found in a chain restaurant.

According to a partial census conducted in 2018 by the Society for Community Organization (SCO), 448 people slept in those establishments on a regular basis in Hong Kong.

“It is not easy for us to find a place for them in one of the government-funded or association-run shelters, as they are almost always full,” said Ng Wai-tung of SCO.

In his opinion, the government should open temporary shelters like those used during typhoons during the epidemic.