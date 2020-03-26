One week after UFC 249 is UFC Lincoln, which will have Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira of stellar fight.

In itself, a restriction imposed in the city may cancel the holding of the event. The city of Lincoln, Nebraska is vetoing events with more than 10 people for the coronavirus.

The city veto “Meetings of any reason with more than 10 people in one place, including schools, a fitness center and gyms. Auditoriums, stadiums and arenas. Conference events and meetings, theaters and bookstores ”. Those that will be prohibited until May 6. “Unless it is renewed, extended or canceled by subsequent order.”

The veto went into effect today and will remain until May 6th, one week after the billboard’s scheduled date.

Brian Dunn, who is in charge of the Athletic Commission in the state of NebraskaI send the following statement to Bloody Elbow:

“We will work with local health departments to determine if scheduled events can continue and, if so, what procedures should be in place to protect both contestants and COVID-19 fans. The last 3 events had to be canceled on the recommendation of local health departments, but the UFC event is still far away. We will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions in the interests of the health and safety of the fighters, fans and the general public..

In the future, we will need to at least analyze the feasibility of the COVID-19 tests. I like the idea, but currently COVID-19 test kits need to be prioritized for high-risk patients and take time to get results. As they become more available, testing COVID-19 for MMA events may become a best practice. We will continue to rely on local health departments and shared medical sports experts to provide us with information in that area. ”

At the moment UFC has not ruled on the possibility of cancellation of UFC Lincoln after the veto of massive activities in the city.