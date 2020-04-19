CoronavirusÂ A show not to leave home in this quarantine

Mick Jagger, lead singer of The Rolling Stones.

.

The music and entertainment industry has had to adapt to change during the coronavirus pandemic. Digital platforms and social networks are the most popular link while the quarantine continues.Many artists have chosen to broadcast their concertsto help the population make the closure by COVID-19 more enjoyable.

At MARCA Claro we make a compilation of the shows that will take place this Saturday, April 18, so you can enjoy them completely from your home.Live.

This Saturday, April 18, the concert presented by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will be transmitted through various platforms, as will having artists such asThe Rolling Stones Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Maluma, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli,among others.

The concert started at 1:00 p.m. Mexico Central Time.

What you should know about the concert:One World Together At Home: schedule and schedules

At 12:00 noon (TCM) through Instagram,he Killers will be broadcasting livewhere they are expected to answer questions from the fans and play some of their best known songs.

The doSin Bandera offered a presentation on Facebookas part of the “Msica entre brothers” initiative. The concert was this Friday at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico Time. Here we leave it complete.

Finally,South Korean boy band BTS offer a virtual festival called Bang Bang Con which is broadcast on YouTube,where you can find various concerts or capsules of the current K-pop stars.

You may also be interested in:Pink Floyd broadcast memorable concerts on YouTube

-What is coronavirus?

-Quarantine or isolation? Differences between one and the other

-Is there a cure for coronavirus?

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mexico

-What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

-How does the coronavirus affect pets?

-Antibacterial gel and chlorine, do they really work?

.