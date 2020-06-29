The United States continues to record unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus. The North American country lives a alarm situation due to increased infections in much of the country, what it has forced some states to stop their de-escalation.

Arizona has set its own record for daily infections after communicating the Department of Health 3,858 new cases. It is the highest number recorded in the North American state and the seventh time in the last 10 days that infections exceed the 3,000 barrier in one day.

TAKE ACTION: 3,858 new cases of # COVID19. Always wear a mask in public even if you do not feel sick. Maintain physical distancing. Stay home when sick. We must continue work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. #MaskUpAZ https://t.co/h619Tmskkz – AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) June 28, 2020

Regarding deaths, 9 people died, so the global figures stand at 73,908 cases and 1,588 deaths.Even if the tests that give positive have shot up to 25%, the authorities believe that the number of infections is even higher, since many people have not been tested and there may be many asymptomatic that increase the risk of spread.

Plan in hospitals

Some Arizona hospitals have begun activating plans to increase their ability to treat the sick of COVID-19. Rapid expansion has caused a record of hospitalizations and ICU beds or ventilators used.

One of the theories handled by This massive increase in cases is that last month, Doug Ducey, Governor of the State, lifted the confinement orders. Because of this, the politician himself has given reverse in recent weeks and has urged its citizens to stay home and wear face masks: “The spread rate of this virus is unacceptable and it is time for us to step up our actions and personal responsibilities towards him. “

“It is very widespread and growing. That is why I am talking about the idea of ​​saving lives. Arizona citizens are safer at home and they can stay healthy at home. “

Other states

Florida recorded 8,530 new cases in the last 24 hours. This figure represents decrease of 1,055 with respect to the previous day. In addition, the Department of Health reported 29 deaths, bringing the total number to 3,144, while hospitalizations are already at 14,244.

For his part, Texas is also seeing infections spike in its territory. In the last seven days, the case rate has increased to 11.76%, which has led its leaders to take more restrictive measures, including the closure of bars or decrease the capacity allowed in restaurants.

Following that same line, California has also been forced to order the closure of its bars in Los Angeles and six other counties. (Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin and Tulare) from the East Coast due to the growth of infections. Due to this, it is calculated that This increase has caused an increase of around 30% in hospitalizations in the last week.

Lack of control in the country

The United States continues to show no signs of containing the pandemic in its territory. The country has confirmed 45,300 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which has caused several states have slowed down the lack of control due to the outbreaks.

At the global level, the American nation is close to 2.5 million infected and 125,000 deaths. The States most affected in recent days have been Arizona, Florida, Texas and California. Although the numbers are increasing alarmingly, the Government led by Donald Trump maintains its line of action and attributes the increase in cases to the increase in evidence.