The upturn in post-coronavirus cases in Ceuta may put the League’s return at risk. The competition has set its resumption for June 11, if all goes well. However, a significant increase in infections can make the provinces go back in phases de-escalation, which would force to postpone again the return of football, being able suspend what is left of the league definitely.

If all goes well, the ball will roll again in a few weeks at Sánchez-Pizjuán, with the Seville derby dispute between Sevilla and Betis. The strict protocol that the clubs are following has made it possible for the competition to resume three months after the break. But if the pandemic gets out of control again, everything that is advanced will be demolished, also affecting football.

Irresponsibility on the part of citizens once phase 1 has entered the whole of Spain is leading to new outbreaks appearing in various areas. In fact, Ceuta could be the first city that, instead of advancing or staying in one phase, returned to the starting square. The Government has already warned that they could return to phase 0 after the high rebound suffered in recent days. If the number of infections spread to the rest of the national territory, the progression in de-escalation would be put at risk.

If this occurs, the League would be forced to suspend the 11 remaining days. Moving back from phase would prevent full practice from being allowed, an essential step in preparing players for return. That would mean having to decree the end of the course, because the already tight schedule would run out of available dates to complete the season if it does not start on schedule or at the latest a week later.

The clubs are perfectly following the plan drawn up by the League. Sanitary measures are being extreme in the facilities of all the teams that make up the first two divisions of our football. At stake is an important contribution to GDP, translated into millions of euros and thousands of jobs, which could be ruined in the coming weeks if the new outbreaks force a reversal in de-escalation.