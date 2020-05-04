▲ Yhoswar García, 18, is one of the players who left that academy, and who recently signed with Philis de Filadelfia.Photo @DiosaLuchadora

Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 3, 2020, p. 9

Caracas. In Venezuela baseball is part of the identity. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the largest contagious outbreak in that country directly hit the hotbed of national sport, which generated the angry reaction of President Nicolás Maduro, to what he called irresponsible.

In a fishing village on Margarita Island, the more than 90 infections linked to a baseball academy set off the authorities’ alarms.

The country’s attention turned to Pedro González, a fishing and agricultural town nestled in a valley. The eyes turned to the Roberto Vahlis Baseball Academy, indicated as the focus of the spread of the virus through a manager and other people related to the school, who recently traveled to the Dominican Republic.

Among those affected by the outbreak are 37 young players, including one who has already signed a contract in the major leagues, as well as school employees. There are also 26 national guards, some of whom were providing security to the sports center, and some thirty inhabitants of the town and other neighboring towns.

One of the first to react was President Nicolás Maduro, who called the directors of the academy “irresponsible” for keeping around 60 people, including young athletes, on the premises, despite the presidential order of quarantine that prohibited crowds in any center.

Maduro criticized the opposition governor of the island state of Nueva Esparta, alleging that one of the officials of that agency approved the presence of the athletes in the center.

Maduro’s claims were contested by academy employees and relatives of the prospects. As they respond, when quarantine was declared on March 16, commercial flights and boat and land trips were suspended, leaving them with no options to leave the island and had to stay within the academy.

Given the multiplication of cases, the government ordered the confinement of the thousands of inhabitants of the municipality where the town is located and imposed a curfew during the nights on the island to contain the pandemic that until Saturday has 335 infected and 10 died in Venezuela, but which threatens to generate serious damage in the face of the deterioration of the health system and the economic and social crisis that is overwhelming the country.

For failing to comply with the quarantine, the authorities detained Roberto Vahlis, who has been directing for 12 years under a concession for two decades that was granted to him by the governor of Nueva Esparta. Her son, who is the center’s manager, a coach, and two doctors, one from the school and the other from the island’s government, were also detained.

Likewise, the authorities temporarily closed the academy, from which numerous prospects – several of humble origins – who today play in the subsidiaries of various major league teams have emerged.

The government extended controls to the other 154 youth baseball academies operating in Venezuela. Officials had to be sent to some centers to evict dozens of players who had been locked up in schools with the start of the quarantine. The authorities issued safe conducts to allow them to move to the states where they reside.

Venezuela has consistently remained the second country that contributes the most foreign players in the Major Leagues, only behind the Dominican Republic. Among the most prominent Venezuelan figures are Miguel Cabrera, José Altuve and Ronald Acuña Jr.

One of the prospects who recently won a million dollar contract was Yhoswar García, 18 years old. In March, he signed an agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies for 2.5 million dollars, one of the juiciest received by Venezuelans when jumping to professionalism.

Garcia, who emerged from the Roberto Vahlis Baseball Academy, became involved in the school scandal. His agent and preparer was arrested before the contract. The authorities assured that one of the outbreaks of contagion of the Isla de Margarita occurred during a party that the managers of the sports center held to celebrate the millionaire contract of the young player.

.