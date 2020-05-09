The Ministry of Public Health reported this Saturday that the total number of samples from coronaviruses amounted to 40,591, with 2,048 being carried out during Friday, thus achieving the contemplated plan.

Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas had reported in recent days that the proposed goal was to carry out two thousand tests daily, which was achieved yesterday for the first time since the pandemic was registered in the country.

The official had communicated that due to the restrictions with the supplies for the Cobas-6,800 team, they had not been able to reach the figure.

From Thursday to Friday, only 1,584 samples were taken for a total of 38,543 tests.

Sánchez Cárdenas said last Thursday that the supplies are quickly exhausted, due to the demand of the Cobas-6,800 team, since it has the capacity to produce 192 tests in three hours, however, when the materials are exhausted it is not possible to carry out the accredited tests.

“We are advancing towards the two thousand tests and if we have not arrived, it is essentially due to the limitations of supplies that we have for the operation of the Covas-6,800. We are receiving few supplies per weekly games for the operation of that equipment, which is what it has in the country with the largest capacity. In other words, I have previously said that this team can produce 192 tests in three hours and we are ready to work with the appointment of 10 new technicians there to increase capacity, but we have restrictions on supplies that are quickly depleted “, indicated the Minister of Health.

For this Saturday during the issuance of bulletin number 51, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic reached 9,882 cases, of which 506 are new.

In addition, 1,756 are in hospital centers and 5,157 in isolation.

