Ramona Medina, the referent of Villa 31 de Retiro who had denounced the lack of water in the neighborhood, died today at the age of 42 in a City hospital after spending three days hospitalized with coronavirus.

“We killed Ramona”, is the title of the text that Nacho Levy, editor of the Mighty Throat, posted this morning to publicize the news.

“By clenching his teeth, hitting the keyboard, biting his rage and spitting tears, we have to write this shit now, to tell them all that Ramona told them in the past tense, all that we get tired of screaming for two months, all that we don’t they wanted to listen (…) nor when they left the neighborhood without water for 12 days, nor when they desperately shouted that they had 7 risky people living in crowded conditions“, wrote.

“WE KILLED RAMONA” Clenching her teeth, hitting the keyboard, biting her rage and spitting tears, we have to write this shit now, to shout all that Ramona already shouted. We are not going to stop,

Health Coordinator of the Casa de la Mujer in Barrio 31 and delegate of the social organization La Poderosa, Ramona Medina had appeared on several television programs in recent weeks crying out for the restoration of the drinking water service that put at risk of contracting Covid -19 to the entire neighborhood but also to her and the members of her family.

In her house also live “a diabetic daughter, a father-in-law with coronary problems and another daughter in a wheelchair, who does not speak, does not walk, does not maintain posture and requires nightly oxygen, because she has West syndrome and Aicardi syndrome, a pathology it causes non-evolutionary refractory seizures, “Levy had explained.

According Gabriel Solano, Buenos Aires legislator of the FIT (PO), Ramona’s complaints “revealed the dramatic situation that runs through all the towns of Buenos Aires. Although they house 10% of the city’s inhabitants, the accumulated contagions in them already exceed 30%. But this reality is even more serious In the last 24 hours, of the 188 new cases reported in the City, 113 occurred in the towns, that is to say 60%. Forecasts indicate that this situation will worsen in the coming days. The lack of water that Ramona reported in Villa 31 has been extended to other precarious neighborhoods. On 1-11-14, there are currently 11 blocks without water. With their small differences, the situation is similar in all the port towns where 300,000 people live. “

Until now the City government has reported nine deaths in vulnerable neighborhoods of the City of Buenos Aires since the start of the pandemic.

With the confirmation of 113 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, coronavirus diagnoses totaled 1,201 in those neighborhoods, of which 141 have already recovered, as reported by the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta this morning.

