The bread, pasta and biscuit industry in Brazil is preparing readjustments of 12% to 30% in its portfolio throughout this semester, to pass on the increase in costs with wheat, at the same time that it sees the consumption of its products growing with the isolations against coronavirus, an industry representative told ..

The rise in prices may even generate a slowdown in demand, at first, admitted the chief executive of Abimapi, Cláudio Zanão.

But he also pointed out that the sector is benefiting from home isolation, as it sells products that offer facilities to consumers, with practicality often prevailing over costs when making a purchase decision.

“We have grown in consumption, but we cannot celebrate for the situation we are facing,” he said.

Zanão pointed out that, in March, the industrialized bread, pasta and cake industry registered a 15% to 20% increase in the volume traded in relation to the same period of the previous year, when part of the population feared for the possible shortage of products due to cause of isolation.

“Macaroni is cheap and a product that wins when the population starts to eat indoors. Loaf of bread also has a sustained demand because people reduce travel to bakeries … I don’t believe in loss of volume (sales) in the year.”

He also guaranteed that there is no absence in the supply of these products for retail trade.

The prospect of an increase in demand for these industrialized products due to the isolation favors the company M. Dias Branco, one of the largest in the sector in the country, said Guide Investimentos in a report released on Thursday.

The good performance of the sector brought confidence to Abimapi to foresee an increase of 3% to 5% in sales.

Last year, these segments, together, handled 36.7 billion reais, 3.5% above the value reached the previous year, and 3.3 million tons in sales volume, the same result obtained in 2018, informed Abimapi based on data collected by Nielsen consultancy.

HIGH WHEAT

The increase in expenses with wheat, the raw material for the flour used in these industrialized products, will occur in the wake of the appreciation of the exchange rate against the real, considering that Brazil needs to import the cereal to complement the local supply.

Zanão explained that the price adjustments for products in the portfolio occur every year, during the off-season of wheat, but in 2020 they will be more intense because of the historical level of the dollar.

The US currency closed up 0.27% on Thursday, to 5.2565 reais on the sale, registering gains of more than 30% in 2020.

“The transfer (of costs) should start from this month … this increase tends to be gradual, as there is no room to raise prices at once for the final consumer”, said Zanão.

According to him, the industries have a stock of wheat and finished product for about two to three months, depending on the manufacturer.

This means that manufacturers will need the imported cereal until mid-September, when the national harvest begins.

“We went from a dollar of 4 reais in January to 5.25 reais, an increase of 31%. Of the 11 million tons of wheat consumed per year in Brazil, about half come mainly from Argentina, this year with a 30% increase (price), on average “, estimated the executive.

Wheat prices in the Brazilian market followed the price of the imported product, registering an increase of about 30% in Paraná (main Brazilian producer) in the year, oscillating close to nominal record levels of around 1,150 reais per ton.

According to the association, flour represents around 70% of the cost of pasta, 60% in breads and cakes and 30% in cookies.

“Therefore, any variation in the price of wheat has a direct impact on manufacturers.”

2019 BALANCE SHEET

The biscuit industry, which accounts for the largest share of the sector’s turnover, closed last year with revenues of 18.7 billion reais, an increase of 1.7% compared to 2018, and sales of 1.47 million tons, a retraction of 1.08% by volume.

In 2019, the bread industries handled a total of 7 billion reais, with a 4.5% increase in revenue, resulting from the sale of 537 thousand tons of products, up 3.4%.

The market for industrialized cakes reached 1.1 billion reais in sales, 1.5% more compared to 2018.

