The New York Marathon will not be held in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has ended this edition of the North American race, scheduled for November 1, as its organizers officially announced.

The conversations between the New York Road Runners and the political and health authorities of the North American city have finished by ruling the cancellation of one of the great events sports and popular on the planet.

« Although the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of spectators and runners first, « says New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in the official statement on the suspension. « We hope to organize the 50th marathon race in November 2021, » he added, in the second cancellation of the decade and since its founding in 1970, after the first one by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.