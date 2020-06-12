It has been one of the voices of the scientific community that has spoken most forcefully against the strict isolation that some countries have implemented due to the coronavirus.

“The leaders seem to they panicked even more than the population, ”Michael Levitt, winner of the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2013, tells the BBC.

“I am sure that confinement may have saved lives in the short term, but the economic damage will cost lives,” he says. “Strict confinement is what it is dangerous«.

“I could say that a child who is hit by his father who is angry about losing his job is a terrible loss, it is something that can affect a person for life. And that is perhaps a greater loss than the death of someone 85 years old. “

“Quarantined with my abuser”: the drama of a young woman who had to return to live with her father who abused her since she was a child

Throughout the interview, the professor of structural biology at Stanford University in the United States insists that does not want to be disrespectful with people who have died from the coronavirus, which is a “tragedy”, but it raises how important it would have been to discuss and further balance the measures taken.

With perspective of the past

“I am not an epidemiologist, but I like the numbers,” he clarifies at the beginning of the interview he offered from Israel.

Levitt has been analyzing statistics on coronavirus cases in different countries. It started with China, where the virus originated. THE PRESS / .

Levitt was born in South Africa and won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry alongside Martin Karplus and Arieh Warshel for developing the powerful computer programs used to understand and predict complex chemical processes.

When information about SARS-Cov-2 began to emerge, the doctor of biophysics decided to analyze the development of its predecessor: SARS-Cov, which emerged in 2003 in China.

“The important thing was to begin to understand how dangerous is it (the new coronavirus) », he points out, evoking the month of January.

The researcher began collecting data on the cases and deaths that were occurring in the Asian nation, where the new outbreak was also triggered, and recorded what he found.

He noted that although the new coronavirus was advancing much faster than its predecessor, the case fatality rate appeared to be lower than that of SARS-Cov.

How the SARS and MERS epidemics, other coronaviruses for which there is no vaccine, ended

“I saw very quickly, perhaps in my first report on February 2, that the virus was in fact spreading slowing down«, Explain.

Monitoring South America

As of February 1, Levitt reviews coronavirus case numbers “every day.”

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that the pandemic of the new coronavirus is worsening worldwide, mainly in Latin American countries. THE PRESS / .

«In my heart I am a very global person, I believe that the whole planet is one place. So I am not studying only the United Kingdom, the United States or Israel (Levitt has these three nationalities), I am studying what it happens everywhere«.

And it is that, he indicates, there is much that can be learned by comparing what happens in different countries. So his handling of the coronavirus statistics is impressive.

«Every day, I am seeing places like Chile, Peru, Brazil. Maybe twice a day. Just to see (if there is) a sign that (the advance of the virus) is slowing down. ”

“The situation is getting worse”: WHO registers a record of coronavirus cases and focuses its concern on Latin America

Levitt has used mathematical models and computer methods to analyze contagion curves in different countries of the world and, although he warns that there is no absolute certainty, it has been observed that it takes between “three to four weeks until (the virus) begins to slow down” .

This has happened in various places. It seems like a patternBut it does not venture to take anything for granted, since there are other variables that intervene, such as the size of the countries.

«The conclusion is that even It is too early to know (what will happen in South America). It is difficult to know ».

A medieval measure

For the physicist, “the damage caused by confinement will be much greater than any damage from the covid-19 that has been avoided” with the measure.

Many countries decided to implement strict closings of their activities. THE PRESS / .

“I’m sure confinement may have saved lives in the short term but economic damage will cost lives«, indicates.

And it is important for the Nobel to see all the different implications of that measure.

“Confinements may be effective, but they are a medieval measure.”

At that time, the professor explains, when a plague came, they told the population that they could not leave their homes.

This situation is like that. They did not understand enough about the disease. Therefore people were not allowed to move. It was often not the right thing. Research has shown that when people are forced to stay together, it is likely to cause a higher rate of infection. “

And it is to alienate people it’s a very natural reaction, He says.

What scientists have discovered about covid-19 in the first 6 months of the pandemic

“It seems obvious, but you have to be very careful and I don’t think epidemiologists recommend confinement. They do not recommend closing the borders, because their idea is that if the disease is to spread, it must be stopped.

Statistics

According to the doctor, throughout Europe, the number of deaths from covid-19 is similar to that which occurs in a very strong flu season.

One of the dilemmas when reporting on the coronavirus is how difficult it is to make comparisons between countries. THE PRESS / .

“Obviously there is no death that is good, each death is a terrible tragedy for the family, but 400 deaths per million people is very typical of what a bad flu season causes«he points out.

“Don’t panic, but take the coronavirus seriously”: Jimmy Whitworth, WHO scientist and advisor

“People who are dying from covid and influenza are the same people who would normally die. In the case of covid-19, about half of the deaths are from people over 85 years old, less than 10% of the deaths are under the age of 65 ».

“Basically I would say we all know that older people will have a higher chance of dying.”

“A lot of stress”

The impact of the closure measures that several countries implemented to shield themselves against SARS-Cov-2 is something that worries the Nobel.

Children’s play areas were one of the deserted places during confinement in many countries. THE PRESS / EPA

“We do not know how much damage has it caused confinement to the world economyto society. I know that many countries that are emerging from confinement have seen a large increase in the rate of suicide and domestic violence, perhaps there is an increase in divorces, “he reflects.

“There has been a lot of stress. Children have suffered a lot, it is a trauma. We do not know (the damage caused by confinement) and since we know approximately how many lives have been saved, a small amount, it is very clear that the final damage from confinement would be greater. ”

Coronavirus in Italy: the deep wounds left by the confinement in Naples

Levitt argues that there are people who are saying, for example, that because of confinement patients who need cancer treatment have not received it or that people who need to see the doctor for their heart problems have not gone to the doctors.

Types of confinements

For the physicist there are other effective alternatives other than drastic isolation: social distancing, hygiene, constant hand washing, wearing masks.

Several countries that have lifted the containment measures insist on the need to maintain social distance. THE PRESS / .

“Strict confinement is: closing schools, stopping jobs, stopping stores, closing everything. It is strict confinement that is dangerous.

The Nobel laureate reflects on the fact that in a few countries in Europe where more permissive confinement has been implemented, the number of deaths It has not been higher (…) if compared to a country with stricter confinement.

For example, he says, in Sweden and the UK, deaths per million people are very similar.

In the Nordic country, confinement has been much “smoother” than in the UK.

Too many died: the sincere admission of the epidemiologist who led Sweden’s controversial coronavirus strategy

Additionally, explains the professor, there is not seen a large change in the increase in cases when the confinement is lifted, it is not observed a jump in cases.

“Right now, we don’t know, and I think a lot of people will continue to say in the years to come that confinement was important but (the truth is,) we don’t know.”

The experience of others

Levitt’s reading of what has happened in countries like Sweden, Switzerland, “perhaps to a certain extent Germany”, is that the confinement did not make “a big difference”.

This is what a restaurant in central Stockholm looked like on March 26. THE PRESS / .

However, he clarifies: “I think it is difficult to say that confinement makes no difference.”

And he goes deeper: «Certainly some countries had very low levels of infection such as Austria, Israel or Australia, where the number of infections was not a few hundred per million (of inhabitants), but only about 20 or a little more per million. Those countries could be exposed to second waves. “

“If there has been a process of saturation in countries that have had a few hundred deaths per million inhabitants, they are likely to be more resilient in the future. But we don’t know that yet«.

Lessons we can learn from Asia to prepare for a second wave of the coronavirus

The way in which some authorities have reacted to the coronavirus is something that the professor questions.

“When the flu comes in the winter, we don’t stop everything, we don’t implement a confinement for the flu. And if we are not confined by the flu, why are we confined by the coronavirus? “He asks.

Panic

In that reaction, says the scientist, there was a factor that had an influence.

On May 14, the WHO Director of Health Emergencies said that Sars-CoV-2 has the potential to become an endemic virus and “never go away.” THE PRESS / .

“Normally people panic when a war breaks out or a disease spreads, but leaders usually try to tell them that you have to go through that situation«.

“If you think about World War II, (British Prime Minister Winston) Churchill was trying very hard to prevent people from panicking. And there were many good reasons to feel it.

In his opinion, in the context of the coronavirus, the media was very determined to «count deaths all the time, instead of just assuming there were deaths.

“And for whatever reason this time, the leaders seem to have panicked even more than the population.”

“Don’t panic, but take the coronavirus seriously”: Jimmy Whitworth, WHO scientist and advisor

“For example,” he says, “I often ask people: ‘Do you know how many people die in the world normally?’ Most don’t know.”

On an average day, 150,000 people die across the planet, he explains. “And those people for the most part don’t die from war or starvation, they die from old age, and that’s a big number.”

Levitt believes the media was able to have explained better what was happening to the public: “That half of the people who are dying are over 85 years old.”

“And, I repeat, no one wants to be disrespectful to people who have died.”

“Maybe we shouldn’t glorify anyone’s death”

The scientist tells me that his mother is 105 years old “and I want her to live for a long time.”

Levitt shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Martin Karplus and Arieh Warshel in 2013. THE PRESS / .

«I am 73 years old and I have a higher probability of dying than my grandson. And that is very good because I want my grandson to live ».

“We older people have a higher probability of dying than young people, that is the nature of things. That was not explained ».

The Nobel laureate says that most of the pandemic has been in Israel.

“Here, the news reports reported that someone had died and they talked about the grandchildren, the children, and I thought it was not fair, because every day in Israel we have 120 natural deaths and perhaps we had five daily deaths from coronavirus,” he says.

Why do we glorify coronavirus deaths and not glorify the deaths of everyone else? Perhaps we should not glorify anyone’s death, “he reflects.

But, he highlights, that this happened in many parts of the world.

The emotional cover of The New York Times with the names of more than a thousand of the almost 100,000 victims of covid-19 in the United States.

“The intention was to count the numbers, the big numbers,” he says.

«The other question (…) is that the people who were dying from coronavirus also had heart problems, cancer, many other problems. Maybe they had pneumonia and they still counted it as dying of coronavirus.

“Perhaps 10% died of coronavirus amid many other conditions.”

“Feeling of power”

The physicist believes that several countries saw the measures that China and other countries were taking, which implemented strict confinements, as a benchmark.

In March, a survey showed that most Japanese people continued to go to their jobs. THE PRESS / .

But remember, not all countries They did: South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore implemented social distancing and the use of masks and disinfectants, among other measures.

“They were soft confinements, like the one in Japan.”

Any virus, explains the doctor, generates frustration and when asked what can we do ?, the answer is probably that “maybe you can’t do anything.”

How Japan is managing to contain the coronavirus without resorting to mandatory general isolation

“Just hoping that (the situation) will be okay: washing your hands, staying healthy, not worrying because when you do it is bad for the immune system.”

“But people felt that by confining themselves they were doing something, holding back the virus, we were detaining people from irresponsibly infecting other people ».

“They were given the feeling of power, which is perhaps a good thing, I don’t know.”

The lessons

One of the lessons Levitt believes the pandemic is leaving is that “people are increasingly realizing that (strict confinement) was not such a good idea.”

After several weeks, in April, many Europeans began to emerge from strict confinement and one of the constants in the streets was the masks. THE PRESS / .

“But no one can blame anyone, because it is already done,” he says.

“You can’t blame epidemiologists, you can’t blame scientists, leaders are responsible for this and I hope we learn the lesson for the future, there should be more discussion and more ideas at an earlier stage. “

“I have no sympathy for the people who continue to hide the facts”: the 2019 Nobel laureate talks to BBC Mundo about the coronavirus pandemic

In fact, he says he is surprised that there has been so little reflection and debate.

«In science the discussion is very important:‘ I understand what you are saying but it is wrong for that and this other reason. Or maybe you’re right, let’s discuss it. ‘

For how long?

Asked if confinements changed the course of the pandemic, Levitt gives an example:

“Imagine that in London, after the first case is detected, no one is allowed to travel to Manchester.”

In the UK, the first death from covid-19 was reported in early March. THE PRESS / .

By doing so, the virus will not reach Manchester as quickly. The odds of achieving that are high. It can slow its spread to other places, it can slow down its transmission, explains the specialist.

But once the virus reached London, it is very difficult to prevent it from infecting the population of that city.

“Slowing down recreation is a good idea because it gives you time to take action to protect the healthcare system«.

What you can do to avoid getting covid-19 in different situations when the quarantine is lifted

However, a dilemma arises: «If you take a certain place and isolate it, for how long will you do it? The simple act of closing the world has a big economic price even if you are a small island ».

“Today it is very difficult to close a country.”

A cycle

Levitt explains that every now and then a flu epidemic arises that stops in the winter.

Italy has been one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus. The country was under strict confinement measures for several weeks. THE PRESS / .

«It stands on its own because, essentially, most of the people who are going to die, generally the elderly, do it ».

“The same is likely to happen with the covid,” explains the computational biology expert.

“The covid-19 will exhaust itself and will probably give the rest of the people some immunity in the process, but that we don’t know yet«, he warns.

And there are still many unknowns about the way the pandemic has developed:

“We don’t know why the death rates in England, Italy and every country where it has ended now is so similar,” he says.

“You would think that in Belgium they were confined very well, but not so well in France, but the end result is the same. That is why I think confinement may not have been effective in preventing the spread. “

5 factors that explain why the strict quarantine did not prevent Peru from being the second country in Latin America with the most cases of covid-19

In fact, he says, “I don’t think confinement really affect the end result in most places. “

And it is a highly infectious disease: «For confinement to be very effective, it must be done very early. (So) it can have an effect. ”

Balance issue

But Levitt confesses: “It is complicated.”

Thousands of people in different countries need financial help to cope with the crisis that coronavirus has caused in the labor sector. THE PRESS / .

“I think if you take stock, confinement is such a severe measure that it’s something you should only use for much more dangerous diseases.”

And he explains that if the covid-19 were killing twenty-somethings at the same rate, “it would be a disease much more dangerous, because people in their 20s don’t die naturally. “

Instead, it is killing people who were sick, older people, or people who are highly likely to die naturally, “he says.

What is the coronavirus “double curve” and why is it a “false dilemma” to choose between saving lives or saving the economy

The nobel tells that he once spoke to the press in Israel about the concept of years of life lost:

If you die at age zero, you lost your whole life. If you die at the age of 80, you lost a small amount of life, “he explains.

“And the people stayed in shock because I spoke that way, “he says.

“They told me I had no respect, and what I tried to tell them is that yes i have respect because the economic difficulties fall on the young people. They need to build the future, “he says.

“It seems to me that by talking so much about the glorification of death we give a lot of attention to older people and not enough to young people.”

“I could say that a child who is hit by his father who is angry about losing his job is a terrible loss, it is something that can affect a person for life.”

“Eo perhaps it is a loss greater than the death of someone 85 years old. Those balances have to be made. One thing leads to another«, He says.

And he believes that this balance was not made.

“I am amazed because I am sure that governments make these decisions all the time when they want to make some improvement, they determine what the cost-benefit will be.”

“But that was not done,” he concludes.