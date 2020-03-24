Chinese authorities announced Tuesday that the confinement imposed two months ago in Hubei will end at midnight. Gradually, the outbreak was brought under control and Hubei has been reporting no new cases for almost a week. On the other hand, more than a fifth of the world population was on Monday under orders to stay at home, in the United States and Europe.

Chinese authorities announced Tuesday that the confinement imposed two months ago in much of Hubei province, the one most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, will end at midnight, as the number of cases continued to subside.

People without health problems will be able to leave, the provincial government explained. Wuhan City, where the outbreak originated in late December, will remain isolated until April 8.

China blocked Wuhan’s entry and exit on January 23 in a surprise midnight announcement, and extended restrictions to most of the province in the days that followed. The trains and flights were canceled and controls were installed on the roads in the central region of the country.

Coronavirus quarantine ends in part of China

The drastic measure was taken when the new coronavirus began to spread to the rest of China and abroad during the Lunar New Year, a holiday that many Chinese take advantage of to travel.

The virus spread for weeks in Wuhan, the provincial capital, and in nearby cities. Hospitals overflowed and other storms quickly arose to try to isolate the growing number of infected people.

Gradually, the outbreak was brought under control and Hubei has been reporting no new cases for almost a week.

The decision to lift the quarantine shows the authorities’ apparent confidence in the success of the drastic measures in much of China. After shielding Wuhan, what was then unprecedented measures were quickly enacted in most of Hubei, where tens of millions of people live, as well as other parts of the country of 1.4 billion people.

However, it remains unclear whether other cities and provinces, such as the capital Beijing, will allow those leaving Hubei to enter their jurisdictions, and the quarantine rules are expected to continue to apply to those traveling outside their areas.

Authorities have now turned their attention to the threat of the virus returning to the country from abroad. Most of the new cases occur in people who come from abroad.

Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities have imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all returnees, to be met in hotels or other places selected by the government and whose expenses are borne by the isolated. Some exceptions are allowed, as in the case of those who live alone, who may fulfill it in their homes.

Determined to close the door on the crisis, starting Wednesday, Beijing will also demand that anyone arriving from abroad pass a coronavirus test in addition to isolation.

The National Health Commission reported 78 new cases on Tuesday, of which 74 were imported.

At the same time, the government is redoubling its efforts to revive the second largest economy in the world and bring money into the pockets of workers who have been without wages for weeks.

Although most of the capital’s tourist attractions will remain closed, large stretches of the Great Wall will open, as well as some restaurants, which will not be able to allow their clients to sit face to face.