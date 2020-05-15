When working from home, many of us are likely to adopt inappropriate postures that can eventually lead to back pain. How to avoid these annoyances?

Millions of people have been working from home for weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means they may be adopting positions that are harmful to the body.

Most likely, at home they have inadequate work environments and / or furniture (chairs, tables) for these practices, which may cause more injuries or physical pain than the furniture in their offices.

One of these discomforts is the of the back. This indisposition is “one of the most common reasons why people go to the doctor or miss work, and one of the main causes of disability in the world,” says the Mayo Clinic, in the United States.

Now, with quarantines in effect, the situation seems to be getting worse.

“Many of my patients who have chronic back pain feel more pain as a result of working at home. Even those who don’t normally mind with their backs talk about feel stiff and sore“Says Dr. Ralph Gay, expert in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of the Mayo Clinic, to BBC Mundo.

“This may be due to multiple factors, but the obvious factor is the change in the level and type of activity we do,” he explains.

“Someone who works sitting in an office often walks to the bus stop or to the parking lot, gets up from their desk to have coffee, deliver a document, or just talk to a colleague. On the other hand, at home they don’t take these small, but important, breaks from sitting, ”says Gay.

AND The more time we spend sitting in the office, at home or in a car, the greater the probability of suffering from back pain, the specialists warn.

Here we collect some advice from Dr. Gay and other experts on how to optimize the work area at home and on some activities you can do to avoid discomfort in the body.

1. walk

The human body evolved to lead an active life, not to sit for hours, so our skeleton needs movement to stay healthy.

So, al ccontrary than many believe, one of the best ways dealing with back pain is keeping the body moving. In fact, bedding is not recommended to alleviate this condition, explains the Mayo Clinic.

“Our body can have the most perfect posture for eight hours, but you can still end some type of pain or injury,” Alishah Merchant, a physiotherapist at Rebalance Sports Medicine in Canada, told the BBC in April for a report on the back pain during quarantine.

“So I think it’s important not to think about things too much: stop and move. Our body needs movement. “

. Just going for a walk helps reduce back pain.

Dr. Gay often tells his patients that “movement is ointment.”

“If possible, walk. Walk outside your house, not just toward the kitchen or bathroom. Walk before and after your normal work hours. Walk on your break, “recommends the doctor.

“Walking is a very good way of giving small, rhythmic movements to the tissues of the spine and keeping it healthy,” he explains.

2. Stretch and exercise

Gay suggests that you stand up from the chair and stretch every hour (for four to five minutes). You can set an alarm so you don’t forget to do it.

You can also do simple exercises that prevent the spine from getting stuck.

.Try stretching during the day to relieve pressure on your back.

“Spending so much time sitting on chairs with backs causes us to use our back muscles so much less and weaken,” Dan Lieberman, professor of human evolutionary biology at Harvard University, told the BBC’s The Compass program in May. 2019, for a report on why modern life causes us back pain.

“That has affected our posture and [aumenta] our chances of having back pain, ”he said.

In this situation, the Mayo Clinic recommends a simple exercise routine to strengthen the back:

Lie on your back, bend your legs, and use your hands to bring your knees up to your chest.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, and move your knees bent and together toward each side, for 10 seconds.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor and lift your hips to form a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.

Support yourself on your hands and knees and slowly arch your back up, like a cat, and down.

While sitting, cross one leg over the other and turn the trunk to the side of the leg you moved. Alternate both legs.

Sitting also, pull your shoulders back for a few seconds, as if trying to pinch your shoulder blades together.

Practicing yoga or pilates are also good options to develop muscular strength and flexibility in the trunk.

.Every hour (or less) try to stand up and stretch, or gently arch back.

But keep in mind that if you have back problems, you should seek medical authorization to exercise.

Also be sure to maintain a healthy weight as being overweight loads your back muscles.

3. Working unemployed

Dr. Merchant believes that it is important to “have variability” in postures while working at home.

“You can arrange a place where you work standing (with the computer at a suitable height), so that you can spend half the time sitting and the other half standing,” says the expert.

“But when you’re standing, be careful not to fall into habits like putting all your weight on one of your arms,” ​​he warns.

The alternation between standing and sitting can relieve pressure on the back and neck, says Dr. Gay.

The Mayo Clinic suggests that if you are going to be standing for long periods of time, “place one foot on a low stool to remove some of the load from your lower back” and alternate your feet on the stool.

. Doing yoga can help increase flexibility and trunk muscle strength.

About going to the doctor

Sometimes back pain can be due to more serious problems than just poor posture. The Mayo Clinic and other experts recommend that you see a doctor if, in addition to discomfort in the spine, you have:

bowel or bladder problems

fever

if you have fallen or suffered any other injury

severe pain

sudden, severe pain

pain that spreads to the legs

weakness or numbness in the legs

weight loss without apparent cause

4. Raise the computer if you are sitting

When you work sitting, your head, shoulders and neck are not in the most ideal position, says Merchant.

“So maybe you can use some books to raise the laptop or computer a little, so the screen is in line with your view,” he suggests.

.Working part of the time standing can help with back pain.

If you work with a computer, ideally, you should have an external keyboard or mouse that allows you to easily change the location of the screen.

Further, avoid stooping, says the Mayo Clinic.

In general, make sure your workstation at home is as close to your normal workplace as possible or at least ergonomically appropriate, Dr. Gay recommends.

So avoid working from the sofa or from the kitchen table, he says.

5. Use supports for the lower back or lumbar area

If you sit in a chair with a back, you can roll up a small towel and put it on the chair at the level of your lower back.

“The towel will force your lower back to stay in a good position (to maintain normal curvature) and prevent you from sitting on your tailbone,” says Merchant.

The Mayo Clinic also recommends keeping your hips and knees at the same level.

6. Physiotherapy

If the pains don’t go away after doing all of these things, you may need to see a physical therapist.

“Physical therapy is the cornerstone of back pain treatment,” says the Mayo Clinic.

.Acupuncture and massage can also help relieve back pain.

Physical therapists can use a variety of treatments with heat, ultrasound, electrical stimulation, and muscle relaxation techniques, says this health center.

Acupuncture and massage can also be used to relieve pain.

But it is always recommended that your doctor approve these additional treatments, if the pain does not subside, and that you are aware of the benefits and risks.

If you can’t go to an office personally because of the pandemic, you can look for virtual physical therapy sessions, recommends Dr. Merchant, or exercise tutorials to ease back pain, but always make sure you have your approval

