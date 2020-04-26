The renovation of Marc André ter Stegen has been paralyzed by coronavirus. The stoppage of sports and economic activity in Barcelona has forced the negotiation to extend the contract of the German goalkeeper to be quarantined, with the uncertainty of knowing if it can finally be resumed. Although the parties seemed destined to understand each other, the club’s financial situation may complicate the deal and provoke the departure of the goal in the not too distant future.

Ter Stegen has become one of the fundamental pillars on which Barça is based. If there are two players responsible for the Barcelona team remaining this season in the fight for the League and the Champions, they are Messi and the German. Hence, its renewal is considered a priority.

Before the coronavirus suddenly stopped everything, work was underway at the Camp Nou to renovate Ter Stegen. The doorman has a contract until June 2022, so prolonging his relationship begins to be an urgent matter. However, with the The club’s delicate economic situation, severely aggravated by COVID-19, seriously compromises the negotiations..

At the moment, the azulgranas refuse to play until the health of the players is guaranteed. Both the squad and the club remain in that line, but the truth is that if the competition does not resume, the club would be ruined, since it does not have liquidity to face the premiums for winning the League if it is not played more. A situation that would jeopardize any type of sports planning for the coming seasons.

Further, Ter Stegen’s claims are to become one of the highest paid of the team. The player is requesting an amount slightly higher than 10 million euros and he has plenty of reasons to demand a promotion on the staff salary scale. Although from the club there is the will to reach an understanding, given the current situation they cannot guarantee to meet the goalkeeper’s expectations.

Upon the expiration of his contract in two seasons, Barcelona runs the serious risk of losing one of its fundamental players. If they were not able to renew him in the coming months, they would be forced to sell him in the summer of 2021 or they could see him go free when his relationship ends. Teams like Bayern Munich are already watching the future of the goal.