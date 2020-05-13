One of the side effects of coronavirus is to avoid contact as much as possible to reduce infections. And everything that helps us to stop it is welcome. Therefore, payments with mobile systems such as Apple Pay are experiencing tremendous growth in Australia, judging by a report by consultancy Roy Morgan (via AppleInsider).

Apple Pay takes off from competition in Australia

The study has been carried out throughout 12-month periods and for three years, on a population of more than 50,000 people in each of the blocks. All of them, users over 14 years of age and focus on the use of non-bank mobile payment solutions. In other words, the study focuses on three platforms: Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

As can be seen from the data, a total of 10.8% of Australians use a mobile payment system from one of these three companies. That is a little more than 1 in 10 people use one of these systems. And among them, Apple Pay is the one that leads in all the periods analyzed. The growth of the Apple system goes from 3.7% in 2018 to 4.1% in 2019, to 6.5% in 2020. In this last period, taking off from the competition.

Google Pay also grows in all the periods studied, yes, the step to 2020 grows discreetly. For Samsung Pay, its use among Australia’s population is much less than its competitors. In 2020 it remains flat compared to 2019.

Roy Morgan also gives details about the use of these systems based on six different user profiles (commercially called Helix People). As might be expected, the adoption of mobile payment systems is more pronounced among those with a young and techie profile, those who are up to date or looking for a more aspirational lifestyle. This group can duplicate those users who are least aware of technology, fashion or with a different lifestyle.

A clear push caused by the coronavirus

COVID-19 has pest personal hygiene ahead for Australians and this includes how we pay for goods and services. Many merchants are requesting the use of contactless mobile payments instead of cash to reduce the chances of COVID-19 transmission.

It is no secret that contactless payment at adapted POS terminals is a great advantage over cash payment. Even if many cards already have this technologyThe truth is that in certain countries it is not as widespread. That leaves room for solutions like those provided by Apple, Google and Samsung.

Apple Pay, in particular, has seen impressive growth in the past year, with 6.5% of Australians using the service, growing from 4.1% last year.

As we said before, Apple Pay is the one that has grown the most in its adoption. This is due in part to the addition of new banks in the country. In recent years, the big four banks They have joined Apple Pay after years of disputes over the commission charged by Apple for each transaction (a figure that is not public, but is estimated at around 0.15%).

However, Westpac bank, the second bank by number of assets, added support to Apple Pay at the end of last April. Therefore, their adherence does not fall within Roy Morgan’s study. Its effects should be seen from now on. Having said that, there is no doubt that the current situation encourages the use of technologies that limit physical interaction or close between people. Thus, Apple Pay and other competitors limit the spread of contagion.