By Pratima Desai

LONDON (.) – The destruction of demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will minimize disruptions in the supply of industrial metals such as aluminum and zinc, leaving large surpluses and inventory levels that will put pressure on prices and production this year.

The gloomy prospects of demand have brought down the price of metals, affecting producers’ incomes, causing cuts in capital expenditures and the prospect of reductions in extraction.

Mining and operating company Glencore said last month that its spending will fall by $ 1 billion to $ 1.5 billion this year from its original estimate of $ 5.5 billion, while Anglo American plans to cut its spending by about $ 1 billion to between $ 4,000-4,500. millions of dollars.

A lower price of metals can benefit manufacturers as they lower their production costs, but only if they buy on the spot market, as many deals are closed on a long-term basis.

Copper and nickel are expected to be the least affected, as declining demand is likely to be offset in part by the supply slump caused by closures in producing countries, more than 10 analysts contacted by . said. .

Industrial metal prices have risen since March, in response to expectations that demand will pick up when manufacturing resumes at the world’s largest consumer, China.

However, industry sources said there are a large number of goods produced that have not been sold, which will lead manufacturers to reduce their production and use of metals.

“Loss of demand from COVID-19 will outweigh supply disruptions,” said Soni Kumari, analyst at ANZ. “We see that markets are shifting into surplus in most metals versus previous estimates of lower supply markets in 2020.”

