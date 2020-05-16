Singer Prince Royce launched an initiative to help children in the Bronx County, where he grew up in New York, by donating funds from the sale of printed face masks with a crown and the name of his latest tour, Alter Ego.

All the funds from the sale will be donated by the artist to the Fundación Niño de la Caridad, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and improving the quality of life for children in the Bronx, the majority Latino county and number of cases per capita of the coronavirus.

The foundation was created by Dominican pediatrician and intensivist Denise Núñez, from the Somos Community Care network, who through the organization has been in the forefront of helping families in the Bronx during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

The public can choose between three models of masks, black and adorned with a crown, and one of them, which simulates a handkerchief, reads “Stay Safe” and Alter Ego, the name of the Prince Royce tour, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

The masks are purchased through the bachata interpreter page for $ 15.

Through Núñez’s leadership, the Foundation has launched the “Caterpillar Homework Club” that provides students in The Bronx with a free “fun, interactive and engaging” educational experience after school hours through online tutoring and healthy meals to take home, according to a statement.

It also indicates that these programs benefit non-English speaking parents who are economically disadvantaged.

“I partnered with Núñez and the Niño de la Caridad Foundation to urge people to work together in support of the Bronx community during the pandemic,” said the award-winning artist.

“Now more than ever, I feel the need to find ways to help families and children in the city where I was raised. I am proud to work with an organization that advocates for positive change through education,” said the singer-songwriter. .

