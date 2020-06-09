The new normal that will come after the end of the de-escalation plan will bring with it cultural activities that have been paralyzed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In this sense, Music fans have received good news with the confirmation by the organization of the Primavera Sound festival of the celebration of 70 concerts.

All of them will be held outdoors in Barcelona, ​​specifically in the Parc del Fòrum amphitheater, within a project called the Nits del Fòrum. Live performances will start in late June and will continue in July, August and September. This proposal will be completed with a gastronomic and cocktail offer with the presence of around twenty DJs.

The Nits del Fòrum has so far confirmed in its programming concerts by artists such as Amaia, Christina Rosenvinge, Mishima, Zenet, Carolina Durante, La Mala, Kiko Veneno or Ketama or Yung Beef, among others. In total, this project will offer live music six days a week from its beginning to the end of September, when it ends.

“Nits del Fòrum was born as a collective effort with the aim of revitalizing the cultural proposal of the city after the blow that the health crisis has meant for the entire sector,” the organization of the concerts has reported in a statement. Primavera Sound will complete its offer with other activities in Barcelona such as Caníbal (Sala Apolo), Arte por Derecho, Somoslas and Churros con Chocolate.

Preventive measures

In the celebration of the concerts, measures will be applied to avoid risks of contagion by coronavirus among those attending. In this way, at the start it is planned that the capacity is limited to 800 people and that the separation between the seats respects the necessary safety distances. The tickets for the concerts, which are entirely numbered seats, are already on sale on the Internet platform DICE.