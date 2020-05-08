doing research why the coronavirus is being particularly devastating for men. Early Chinese theories suggest that higher smoking rates in men they may be to blame. However, a new study conducted at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that the explanation may be more related to biology, specifically genetics, than lifestyle. “Data-reactid =” 23 “> For weeks, infectious disease experts have been researching why the coronavirus is being particularly devastating to men. China’s earliest theories suggest that higher rates of smoking in men may be to blame. However, a A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that the explanation may be more related to biology, specifically genetics, than lifestyle.

The research, published Monday in the CDC’s “Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report,” found a higher prevalence of COVID-19 in males in all pediatric groups, including infants. 57% of the more than 2,572 pediatric cases of COVID-19 studied (of 149,750 cases in general) corresponded to men, whose ages ranged from newborns to 18 years.

It is important to point out that this research does not suggest that parents should worry more about children becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. The risk to children remains very low.

often develop mild pictures of the virus. Hospitalized children were more likely to have previous pathologies, such as asthma, chronic lung disease, and cardiovascular disease, than those who did not have to be admitted. Only 0.1% of the infected children died. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> Most of the children analyzed suffered symptoms such as cough or fever and only a small part, 5%, required hospitalization, which reinforces the Reports that children often develop mild symptoms of the virus. Hospitalized children were more likely to have previous conditions, such as asthma, chronic lung disease, and cardiovascular disease, than those who did not have to be admitted. Only 0.1% of the infected children died.

The mean age of the more than 2,500 children with COVID-19 was 11 years and more than a third of the cases were adolescents between the ages of 15 and 17. However, the most surprising fact for the researchers was that 57% of the cases corresponded to men: a higher number than in the group of adults, in which 53% of the cases were men. The researchers concluded that this higher rate of children testing positive in different pediatric groups “suggests that biological factors may play a role in gender differences in susceptibility to COVID-19.”

So what can cause that increased incidence in children? Should parents take note and worry? Gregory A. Poland, MD, infectious disease expert and head of the Vaccine Research Group at Mayo Clinic, explained to Yahoo Life & Style that the study is not cause for alarm and should not be taken at all by parents. Instead, Poland has helped us better understand what we can learn from this new research.

Women may have a “sexual advantage” over men in their immune response

Poland said the idea that women are less susceptible to the disease is a “generalizable phenomenon beyond infectious diseases,” such as COVID-19. “In fact, women also tolerate hunger and dehydration better and survive longer than men in austere environments,” Vida y Estilo explained to Yahoo. “So it seems that there is a sexual advantage in favor of women, an advantage that men do not have,” which means a better immune response.

Hormones are unlikely to be the determining factor

Although gender disparity can lead to hormonal theories, Poland said that these kinds of studies explain why researchers don’t consider hormones to be the explanation. “These are boys who do not have different hormone levels, those differences are seen after puberty,” Poland explained, adding that the disparity in infection is also seen in postmenopausal women. “That does not mean that it is impossible that there are some hormonal differences.” But it indicates that although hormones are important, there is another factor in this complex fabric that we have not yet detected. ”

The higher prevalence of COVID-19 in children may be due to genetics

Experts are still unclear why women respond better to certain diseases and in hostile environments, but Poland believes that genes may give some clues to the answer. “Basically, we don’t understand this … but what we do know is that women tend to turn on or suppress different genes than men when their cells are exposed to viruses,” Poland explained. “So we think the differences are likely to be genetic, not just hormonal.”

Some hypothesize that it could be due to gender evolution

There is no evidence that women are better equipped to fight the disease due to evolution, but Poland admitted that it is a hypothesis. “We don’t have any evidence, but people always make guesses … In general, the question has been: ‘Is it due to the spread of the species?'” He acknowledged. “You need women to have children. You can have many children with few men, but you can only have them one by one with women. ”

Article published in Scientific american of 2016 suggesting that “women may have developed a particularly rapid and strong immune response to protect developing fetuses and newborns.” Poland says that, in the absence of evidence, we may not be able to reach a definitive conclusion. “Data-reactid =” 45 “> An immunologist at the Heinrich Pette Institute in Hamburg, Germany, Marcus Atlfeld, put forth another theory in an article published in Scientific 2016 American which suggests that “women may have developed a particularly rapid and strong immune response to protect developing fetuses and newborns.” Poland says that, in the absence of evidence, we may not be able to reach a definitive conclusion.

Researchers have found a similar disparity in responses to vaccines.

Poland said the highest disease rates in men compared to women are currently being studied through the lens of vaccines. “When you vaccinate women and men of any age, women almost always respond better than men,” said Poland. According to him, this shows that women, even when faced with a small viral load of a deactivated disease, are often able to respond better than men, something that has been found in smallpox, measles and flu.

Women’s “Boosted Immune System” Has a Drawback

78% of cases correspond to women. “data-reactid =” 49 “> Responding more efficiently to the disease may be beneficial for women in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, but Poland cautioned that it also has a downside: there is an increased chance that the immune system overreacts. “Having a strengthened immune system has a downside,” said Poland. “That’s why women have higher rates of autoimmune diseases, diseases in which their immune system attacks the body.” According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 8% of the population has an autoimmune disease and 78% of the cases correspond to women.

It could also be that girls do not develop symptoms

Like the CDC study authors, who point out the limitations of the research, Poland said the study does not necessarily mean that more children get the virus. Instead, it could demonstrate that they do not have an immune response of the same “quality” as girls. “There could be a lot of girls infected, but they don’t have symptoms,” Poland warned. “So they may not even be tested for COVID-19. The child is more likely to have symptoms, so the test will be done. ”

Parents should not panic or consider girls immune to COVID-19.

For that and many other reasons, Poland said this new research shouldn’t be a reason for the boys ‘parents to panic, or for the girls’ parents to consider their little ones to be immune. “I don’t want this to give parents false confidence because there are girls who have gotten sick,” Poland told Yahoo Life & Style. “There were girls who became seriously ill. So I would just take it as an interesting fact. We must continue investigating. In my case, as a parent, I make sure to adequately protect my children, regardless of their gender. ”