Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) appeared to to evaluate the data of infections and deaths by coronavirus that occurred in our country.

“It has been produced 12 deaths in the last week and 84 diagnosed in the last day. Furthermore, in yesterday there were 3 deaths. “ Likewise, he also wanted to highlight that “The increase in detected cases is due to the increasing number of asymptomatic cases.”

“Now we are still in a period when the virus is being transmitted. We are identifying quite a bit. The goal is that week by week we can increase the percentage of cases whose origin we know. “

Active outbreaks

Simon confirmed that “We have 51 unclosed outbreaks, but many of them are of no interest. We have special interest in 11 outbreaks, considering those of Huesca as one. These are figures that will change rapidly in the coming days. We have one in Valladolidthose of Lleidathe of Aragonthe of Malaga, two family outbreaks in Murcia and GaliciaBecause of the volume you have to handle it carefully. In all, most of the cases are asymptomatic. The situation has not changed much compared to Thursday. “

Specifying in the case of Huesca and Lleida, assured that “they have many similarities. They have coincided in time and makes one doubt if there is a relationship between them, it is not ruled out. The workers have very bad conditions and There could have been a transmission, but we cannot guarantee it. “

“I would not speak of seasonal workers or slaughterhouse workers. Those who become infected are vulnerable populations with a precarious situationSome of them sleep in warm beds, in apartments with many more people than they should live because they have no other choice. That does not favor transmission control. It would be beneficial to be able to work with companies to improve conditions, but it’s something I don’t know how to fix, “he said.

Therefore, he wanted to highlight that “it is not easy to quickly distinguish a cluster from an outbreak of cases. Thorough investigation is required. Finding relationships between cases takes time. Outbreaks are of interest because of the volume, because we still don’t know the origin, which geographically affects a larger space than it should… They are very varied. “

Opening of borders

The doctor referred to the opening of borders in the different points of our country and how imported cases can be avoided: “In Spain there are six airports designated to be able to land in alarm periods. Now we will see if those six remain or open to other places. It will not be possible to detect everything through the health services at airportsneither we nor anyone else. “

“If we did PCR here we would not be able to have quality samples, we cannot know if a case when it arrives is negative and two days later it is positive. Restricting high incidence countries greatly reduces risks. Sure there will be outbreaks associated with imported cases, but pretending that our borders are armored against the entrance of cases is crazy “he added.

He also wanted to emphasize that “lcruises are worrying. If an outbreak occurs in one, it will produce many more cases. We have the examples of the March cases. There are protection mechanisms to reduce risks that should not be very different from those of airports. “

Masks in Galicia

In order to avoid outbreaks, the Xunta de Galicia has tightened the use of masks. So, in closed spaces it will be mandatory even when there is a safety distance and they will remain those with an exhalation valve are prohibited: “We are interested in that anyone who may be infected does not transmit to others, so you have to use altruistic masks. “

“I find it hard to be radical when recommending one mask or another. A highly vulnerable person who only has access to a surgical mask, because they will have to wear that one, “said Simon.

Wastewater study

Simón was also questioned about the investigation that concluded that the coronavirus was already in Barcelona’s wastewater in March 2019: “There are options to explain this result. In a serious work team. You have to assess it with great caution. When we verify it I will be able to come and give a more detailed explanation but now I prefer to be cautious. “

Remdesivir

Today it has been revealed that Remdisivir treatment will cost governments 2,340 euros. About this drug, Simón pointed out that “it is an antiviral and helps to cure coronavirus, although it is not a panacea. This drug will not solve the COVID-19 epidemic. “