The 24-year-old returned from a trip to the United States and did not respect social isolation.

By: Web Writing

A young who returned to Argentina from a trip in the United States with symptoms of coronavirus decided to go to a party where more than 100 people gathered and now he could face the jail sentence.

He young was identified as Eric Morales 24 years old, who attended the XV years of her cousin in the municipality of Moreno, located 36 kilometers west of the city of Buenos Aires.

In the party there were more than 100 guests and the authorities confirmed that 11 of the guests tested positive for Covid-19 and 20 attendees to the party they are under observation.

Four days after party, the parents of some of the young people gave the alarm signal to the authorities after members of their families began to present symptoms of coronavirus and they accused Eric of not having respected the quarantine after returning from the trip.

Immediately a doctor from the Ministry of Health of the municipality contacted the mother of the fifteen-year-old to ask for a list of the people who attended the partyAlthough, at first, he did not want to give the names, they explained to him the risk that people were taking and the criminal consequences that his and his nephew’s behavior could have.

Eric was treated for symptoms of coronavirus in a private hospital in Buenos Aires and is now in house prison for not respecting the government-imposed quarantine.

Unfortunately for his irresponsibility, Eric also infected his 71-year-old grandfather, who died of the coronavirus; also contagion to his grandmother is hospitalized seriously in intensive care; the quinceañera and her mom.

But this is not all, after the young If you are discharged, you will be investigated for a crime that has up to 15 years in prison.

Authorities will also investigate the hall of events that violated President Alberto Fernández’s decree on March 12.