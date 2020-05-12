Taking safety measures so that sports activity can resume after the coronavirus pandemic is one thing.

Making sure athletes are fit is another.

Athletes train on their own for the duration of confinement, but experts say this does not imply that they will be on the verge of rejoining their teams and warn that the resumption of competition should not be rushed.

“We don’t want to put boys in situations where there is a high risk of injury,” said Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, president of the Basketball Players Association. The time it takes to get ready “varies, depending on the player. But it takes at least three or four weeks, “added Paul.

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego said each player’s status will depend on the team they had access to during confinement.

“There are veterans who have a court at home and who are probably more fit than others,” he said. “I think we are talking about a few weeks. No one will be ready in a week. “

NHL Ice Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said he believes it will take two to three weeks of training for the activity to resume. Most players probably have not skated on the ice during the running of the bulls.

“One can be mentally prepared, but the body will not be ready if one does not do a preseason with all the law, with about seven friendly games,” said Los Angeles Kings defender Drew Doughty. “If you only train for a week and play a couple of friendly matches, you will ruin your body.”

Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson said the athlete knows best when he is ready to play.

“It is something that we will have to decide ourselves,” he said. “We are professional athletes. We have to prepare well. It is not easy, but it is what there is. We must face the situation in the best possible way. “

Basketball and hockey were approaching the playoffs, while baseball was playing the preseason when activities were suspended. This poses particular problems for pitchers, which require lengthy and methodical preparation to get ready.

“When baseball comes back, these guys will have to be dealt with with few innings pitched,” said Orioles general manager Mike Elias. “I don’t know if this has a solution. It’s hard to prepare without the instructors and the right staff by your side. Some pitchers are throwing the ball into nets in their yards and the others are hitting fixed balls. “

Tampa Bay catcher Mike Zunino says pitchers are the most worrisome.

“They can be injured,” he said. “I guess they try to stay in shape, they are pulling. Hopefully a couple of weeks will suffice. ”

Chicago White Sox doctor Mike Reinold said it remains to be seen to what extent the pitchers managed to retain the status they had acquired in the offseason.

“It will take about three weeks to get a pitcher in shape to last five innings, assuming they have been able to stay in shape and are in a position to continue the preparation where they left off.”

Reinold said it is important “to reach the best level at the right time.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said it will be vital to assess the status of each player as they rejoin. They are already trying to do it, he noted.

“We don’t want injuries because the boys are behind in their preparation,” he said. “So it will be important for the players to be frank and tell us how they feel.”

___

Reporters Stephen Whyno, Steve Megargee, Will Graves, Howard Fendrich, Fred Goodall, David Ginsburg and Steve Reed collaborated on this report.