The time slots for taking walks or doing physical activity change according to the phase of the de-escalation in which each territory is located. The Government established age-defined time bands when it allowed citizens to go out for a walk or to practice sports, but these disappear when a province reaches phase 2 of the de-escalation plan; therefore, the strips disappear for the vast majority of the population, since the entire national territory is at least in phase 2.

Time slots in phases 2 and 3

The time zones to walk or play sports disappear. Only A shift should be left for those over 70 and dependent people in phase 2. Thus, the strips remain in this way unless each autonomous community modifies the turn of the elderly. In Extremadura, for example, they can go from 9 to 11 in the morning and from 19 to 20 hours. In phase 3, there are no stripes of any kind.

Phase 2 time slots

From 10:00 to 12:00 and from 19:00 to 20:00: it is allowed to go for walks to over 70 years and dependent people.

Rest of the day: can leave the rest of the population.

In phase 3, the range of people over 70 and dependent disappears.

Municipalities with less than 5,000 and with 10,001 inhabitants

Slots no longer existed in municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants, that from the first day it was possible to go for a walk or to do sports they can go out at any time regardless of the phase in which their territory is. Subsequently, the Government extended this freedom to towns with less than 10,001 inhabitants, although they had to meet a second condition: they must have a population density less than 100 inhabitants per square kilometer. If so, there would be no time to go for a walk either.