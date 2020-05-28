21:00 TEST | The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has authorized the Torrejón City Council to carry out the serological study of its population from this Friday until June 5 and for which the local administration has acquired 150,000 tests.

20:50 CASTILLA Y LEÓN | The Government has approved the proposal of the Junta de Castilla y León to transition to Phase 2 of the El Bierzo and Laciana region, in the province of León, while the rest of the region remains in 1, always with the measures of “relief” that was agreed last week.

20:40 BALEARES | The Ministry of Health has informed this Thursday that Formentera will pass next Monday to phase 3 of the de-escalation, while Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca will remain in phase 2.

The Govern asked the Ministry on Tuesday that all the Islands pass this next Monday to phase 3 of the shallow. In the case of Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza it was requested a week earlier than planned.

20:32 ANDALUSIA | Among the novelties, all of Andalusia is already matched: Malaga and Granada go on to phase 2 along with the entire Autonomous Community.

20:30 DESCALADA | Fernando Simón assures that the evolution is good and says that “we are identifying the outbreaks very early and very locally”.

20:28 PHASE 3 | They pass to phase 3 Formentera and the three Canary Islands that were previously in phase 2, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa.

20:25 STEP TO PHASE 2 | Fernado Simón and Salvador Illa appear to announce which areas go to phase 2 of the de-escalation.

Madrid, Barcelona, ​​areas of Lleida, and most of Castilla y León, where Alto Bierzo does pass phase, are left out.

20:15 ASTURIAS | The Health Service of the Principality of Asturias (Sespa) asked their doctors on March 2 to avoid their participation in meetings and congresses with a large influx of people in order to avoid possible infections.

20:00 VALENCIA | The Valencian Community has registered a total of 247 discharges of hospitalized by coronavirus, seven deceased (one in residence) and 24 positive cases confirmed by PCR, two of them imported from the United States.

19:52 VALENCIA GOES TO PHASE 2 | It is already known that the Valencian Community will be among the areas that will go to phase 2 starting next Monday. Health will announce the territories at 20:15 hours today.

19:43 CERVANTES INSTITUTE | The centers of the Instituto Cervantes begin to resume activity gradually, in a de-escalation process in which face-to-face classes are resumed in Tokyo, the opening of exhibitions in Toulouse, Rome or Shanghai or the start of face-to-face attention to the public in many other venues.

19:30 CATALONIA AND HELP | The Minister of Foreign Action of the Generalitat, Bernat Solé, has asked the central government on Thursday that the management of the fund for the reactivation of 750,000 million euros announced by the European Commission (EC) be done in a decentralized way, so that the Govern can directly manage its corresponding part.

19:20 REGION OF MURCIA | The Los Alcázares City Council has decided to suspend the 49th edition of the International Week of the Huerta and the Sea in a “great exercise of responsibility to continue fighting against the spread of COVID-19,” municipal sources reported in a statement.

19:15 ASTURIAS | The Asturian Government Health Counselor, Pablo Fernández, was in favor this Thursday of complying with the de-escalation phases “as planned” and “with great caution”. Although he knows that other communities have asked to advance the deadlines to pass the phase, Fernández has ruled it out for Asturias, despite the fact that the epidemiological data are good in the autonomous community.

19:08 LÉRIDA | The Ministry of Health of the Generalitat has set up a hotel with 49 rooms in Lérida and has a colony house with 130 beds ready for the confinement of people who have had contact with seasonal agricultural workers who have tested positive for coronavirus and who they cannot do the isolation in the private home or in the shelter where they stay.

19:03: FERNANDO SIMÓN | The prosecution has asked the 8-M judge to charge Fernando Simón with “flagrant abandonment of duties.”

19:00 MEXICO | The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has agreed that the bridges, which he intended to eliminate, remain for at least a year with the aim of promoting tourism in the face of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

18:54 ETHIOPIA | Ethiopian authorities confirmed this Thursday their maximum daily number of new coronavirus cases, with a hundred, and have brought the total number of infections to 831, with seven deaths to date from COVID-19 in the African country.

18:48 UNITED KINGDOM | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday a relaxation of the restrictive measures adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus starting next Monday, while the United Kingdom has added another 1,800 more infections on the last day and is already approaching the 270,000 cases.

18:42 ITALY | Italy has seen this Thursday drop below 500 patients admitted to the ICU while it has only added 70 deaths in the last day, the lowest figure for weeks, while the country is waiting for the Government to decide if travel in regions is allowed starting next week.

18:37 LA RIOJA | For the second consecutive day, La Rioja has communicated to the Ministry of Health that no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or new deaths caused by this disease have been detected. It is the first time in the coronavirus pandemic that La Rioja chains two consecutive days without reporting new cases or new deaths.

18:30 EXTREMADURA | The autonomous community of Extremadura has lived its second consecutive day without deaths from coronavirus, so the figure remains at 507, although seven new infections confirmed by PCR have been reported, six more than the previous day, and 143 cases have been reported suspects, while another 167 have been ruled out.

18:25 CASTILLA-LA MANCHA | The community has registered three deaths in the last 24 hours, two in the province of Ciudad Real and 1 in Toledo. The cumulative number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 2,962. By provinces, Ciudad Real accumulates 1,093 deaths, Toledo 778, Albacete 525, Cuenca 312 and Guadalajara 254.

18:22 GUIPÚZCOA | The nursing homes in Guipúzcoa have added 18 consecutive days without deaths from coronavirus, and no new positives have been detected in covid-19 in the last few hours, as reported by the spokesman for the Provincial Council, Eider Mendoza.

18:15 GERMANY | The gross domestic product (GDP) of Germany, the largest economy in Europe, will suffer a record contraction of 6.6% in 2020 as a result of the impact of the containment measures implemented to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the central scenario managed by the Munich Institute for Economic Research (IFO), which is confident of a strong rebound of 10.2% in 2021.

18:00 SPAIN | So far, 237,906 people have tested positive for a PCR test, which means 182 more in one day, 11,389 people have been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 123,804 have required hospitalization.

17:50 SPAIN | The latest report published by the Ministry of Health has put the total number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Spain at 27,119, which is one more compared to Wednesday. In addition, in the last seven days 39 people have died from this cause.

17:40 TEST FOR ANIMALS | The IberoGen company of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in Elche (Alicante) has developed a PCR test for the early detection of the coronavirus in domestic animals.

Given the lack of information on how it affects them, this tool is aimed at veterinarians, experts in professional breeding and amateurs of the most affected species such as cats, ferrets or minks, according to UMH sources.

17:30 EVANGELICAL CHURCH | The Federation of Assemblies of God in Spain (FADE), organizer of the evangelical congress Unlimited 2020, which was to be held in mid-March in Madrid, has specified that the authorities “urged” them to postpone the event and they did so in a sense of “responsibility to society”, facing the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic.

“The authorities responsible for managing and coordinating actions in the COVID19 crisis urged us to postpone the event, stressing that it could not be held in any way. In addition, they notified us of an administrative act dated March 6 at this address, “says the president of the FADE Executive Council, Juan Carlos Escobar, in a statement.

17:20 AUSTRIA | Autonomous artists in Austria will be able to request a grant from the State for a thousand euros a month to overcome the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, according to a plan with which the Government of Sebastian Kurz wants to help 15,000 people in the second half 2020.

17:10 TRUMP | US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Thursday that the country has reached a “sad milestone” having exceeded 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, which has the United States as the most affected country worldwide, with 1, 7 million confirmed cases.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone when the deaths from the coronavirus pandemic reached 100,000,” the president wrote on his Twitter. “To all the families and friends of the deceased, I want to convey my sincere condolences and love for what these great people meant and represented,” he added.

17:05 CEUTA | The Autonomous City of Ceuta, which is in phase 2 of the de-escalation, could return to phase 0 as a result of an “unusual and very important rebound”, which has brought the active cases to 22 and to 271 people in home isolation for have been in contact with coronavirus.

16:55 REBROTES | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, acknowledged this Thursday that “some” outbreaks have occurred in recent days, in Lérida, Totana (Murcia) and Cuenca, but they have been detected “early” and infections have been controlled thanks to the isolation of people.

16:45 RELIGIOUS OFFICES | The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court does not consider circumstances of special urgency to suspend the provision of the Government that prevents the use of the exterior of buildings or public roads to celebrate acts of worship.

The measure was requested by Christian Lawyers with a very cautious nature, that is, to be adopted without first listening to the Administration, which the high court rejects as the “specific circumstances of protection of the right or interest invoked” do not concur.

16:35 EVANGELICAL CONGRESS | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, assured this Thursday in Congress that the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruíz, was also present at the meeting that Illa himself, accompanied by his Secretary of State, Faustino Blanco; the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón; and the then general director of Public Health of the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid, Yolanda Fuentes, had representatives of the Federation of Evangelical Religious Entities of Spain (FEDERE) before March 8.

16:25 EUROPE | European countries should avoid cutting their health budgets as they enter an economic recession after the coronavirus pandemic, urged Hans Kluge, head of the European regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), based in Copenhagen, on Thursday.

16:15 DESCALADA | Feria de Madrid (Ifema) is reinforcing its security with protocols and state-of-the-art technology to guarantee a “safe space” on its return in September, such as telemetric people counters and body temperature detectors, and has vindicated its strategic role in revitalizing the economy .

16:05 USA | A total of 2.12 million people in the United States registered initial requests for unemployment benefits during the past week, ended on May 23, which represents a slight decrease from the 2.44 million who submitted the application in the seven previous days, raising to 40.76 million the layoffs recorded in the country in the last ten weeks, when the Covid-19 pandemic began to affect the US economy.

15:55 CIVIL GUARD | The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has denounced this Thursday before the heads of associations of the Civil Guard the “interference” in the Benemérita and in the Judicial Power that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is carrying out. “It is a witch hunt”, stated emphatically at the end of the meeting the PP spokeswoman in the Interior Commission in Congress, Ana Vázquez.

15:45 MADRID | The Community of Madrid registers a slight decrease in coronavirus infections with 71 daily infections, which is seven less than yesterday’s figure, and the daily deaths fell to seven, that is, 13 less than in the last 24 hours.

15:40 CONGRESS | The Journal of Sessions of the Congress of Deputies will not erase the words of the PP spokeswoman, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, calling this Wednesday “Terrorist” to the father of Vice President Pablo Iglesias, but it will include the order of the President of Congress, Meritxell Batet, to withdraw such words.

15:30 DISCOTECAS | The Federation of Entrepreneurs for Nocturnal Leisure (Spain at Night), together with the Institute of Spanish Tourist Quality (ICTE), has prepared a ‘Guide to Risk Reduction Measures against Covid19’ in nightlife to ensure maximum safety and health protection of workers and customers.

15:20 REBROTES | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has recognized that COVID-19 “some outbreaks” have occurred in recent days, such as in Lleida, Cuenca or the Murcian population of Totana, but he has pointed out that health authorities “have detected very early” this little rebound of positives and have ‘adequately’ controlled potential infections derived thanks to contact isolation.

15:15 DESCALADA | The Community of Madrid has begun the installation of the 1,700 partitions acquired to separate the jobs from the employment offices, as reported by the regional government, through a statement.

15:05 COVID-19 | The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health has reported this Thursday that six new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the Balearic Islands, so that the accumulated total is 2,063 positives reported in the community with PCR testing (1,808 in Mallorca, 92 in Menorca, 157 in Ibiza and six in Formentera).

15:00 HOSTELERÍA | A total of 50 provincial hospitality associations, with the support of Hospitality of Spain, have delivered this Thursday to the Government a manifesto with the demands of the sector, with the aim of continuing to demand the necessary measures for its reactivation and have reserved tables for the terraces of its premises to request that the Executive sit down to speak with the sector.

14:55 CULTURE | Experts and professionals in the cultural field have highlighted the importance of maintaining investment in this sector in view of the “risk” that it “collapse” after the COVID-19 crisis. This was expressed during the second session of the cycle ‘Cultural management and policies in the municipalities. Challenges before COVID-19? ’, Organized by the Consello da Cultura Gallega (CCG) and which has focused on knowing what was being done in other territories of the State in this matter.

14:50 BACK TO SCHOOL | The Community of Madrid, which is still waiting for the Ministry of Health to authorize the return to face-to-face classes on Monday for students in the 2nd year of Bachillerato, as well as students from other courses who have had difficulties during the teaching period at distance, has sent instructions to schools to organize the return to the face-to-face activity.

14:45 NISSAN | Citizens has requested that the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, appear in committee in the Congress of Deputies to explain the closure of the Nissan plant in Barcelona and the Alcoa plant in Cervo (Lugo).

14:40 ELDERLY RESIDENCES | The second vice president of the Government and minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Pablo Iglesias, has indicated that the government of the Community of Madrid was the “responsible” that in this community “the transfer” of old people from the residences to the hospitals did not take place, although he has specified that he is not going to accuse them of “murdering anyone”.

14:35 DESCALADA | The Minister of Health of the Government of Ceuta, Javier Guerrero (PP), has been shown this Thursday “Very concerned” about the course of the coronavirus pandemic in the autonomous city, which from being “an example” for the rest of the country has gone to forced isolation during this week of 271 people who participated in various “parties” after which nine positives of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

14:30 MADRID | The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has recognized this Thursday that there is «Concern» about a possible outbreak of coronavirus in the capital, which is why it has called for “continuing to comply with security measures” against the virus. “Obviously we are concerned that there may be a regrowth. If the measures in force are respected, we will minimize that probability. We understand that it can be controlled, the best thing is that we maintain the guidelines and behave to minimize this possible regrowth, ”he explained below in the press conference after the Governing Board of the city.

14:25 HEALTH | The PP has assured this Thursday in Congress that the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has a “strategy” to “generate confusion” between citizens with continuous changes in the accounting of victims of the Covid19 crisis that, in his opinion, it has carried out during these months.

14:20 DESCALADA | The Basque Government has no plans, at least “at this time”, to request that the Basque Country access to ‘phase 3’ of de-escalation the state of alarm for the coronavirus is brought forward to June 1, as announced by the Minister of Health, Nekane Murga.

14:15 STATUS OF ALARM | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has defended this Thursday that the alarm status is still “required” to restrict the mobility of citizens because, today, it is the “only constitutional instrument” that allows limiting a fundamental right such as freedom of movement.

14:10 AFRICA | The spread of COVID-19 in Africa is accelerating in recent days and the continent close to 125,000 confirmed cases, although the positive fact is that for the moment the death toll remains low, with just over 3,600 fatalities in total.

14:05 DESCALADA | The Ayuntamiento de Guía de Isora, in Tenerife, It has issued a statement in which it regrets the events that occurred at a funeral held last Monday in the municipality when the attendees did not comply with the distancing measures typical of phase 2 of the de-escalation.

14:00 MARLASKA | The Citizen leader and deputy spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Edmundo Bal, considers that the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, denies having read the report that the Civil Guard contributed to the judicial investigation into the manifestation of 8-M in Madrid and the start of the contagion of coronavirus because to say otherwise would be to admit that committed a crime of revealing secrets and possibly another of threats or coercion.

13:55 DESCALADA | The regional government of Murcia intends to «try to continue serving the 14 days which, in principle, were marked as reasonable for the transition from one phase to the other »of de-escalation, so it would not advance in a week the step to phase 3. This has been announced by the Health counselor, Manuel Villegas, at the press conference after the Governing Council when asked if the Region is considering asking to go to phase 3 in advance. In this sense, Villegas recalled that “We have only been in phase 2 for just four days.”

13:50 SELF-EMPLOYED | More than 1.4 million self-employed workers will receive the extraordinary benefit for self-employed workers promoted by the Government to face the crisis caused by the coronavirus tomorrow, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration reported on Thursday.

13:45 SPAIN | The high voltage climate in the Congress of Deputies has had a new episode this Thursday. The moment has come when Pablo Iglesias, in his appearance in the Reconstruction Commission, he referred to the leaders of Vox, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros and Santiago Abascal, affirming: “Although at times it seems that they want to carry out a coup d’état more than protect Spanish democracy, I am willing to dialogue with anyone.”

13:40 MARKETS | The Ibex 35 was turning around in the half session this Thursday, which led to selective to decrease 0.28% and to be placed in the 7,154 integers at 12 noon, on a day marked by the economic and tourist reopening in different countries, including Spain, and the tensions between the United States and China and the protests in Hong Kong.

13:35 PABLO IGLESIAS | The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has assured this Thursday that the vice president of Social Rights, Pablo Iglesias, “it is not who to complain about the expressions” that they be launched in the Congress of Deputies, which it frames within the “din of the debate”.

13:30 LEGANÉS | The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has ruled out that the municipality of Leganés has registered a “new focus” of Covid-19 infection after, two days ago, the town registered 59 new infections, 54 of them in the ‘Huerta de los Frailes’ area.

13:25 NISSAN | The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, considers that the closure of the Nissan plant in Barcelona announced by the company is a consequence of “the demonization of the left to the motor industry” and shows that the Prime Minister “has also deceived” the workers, as he promised to keep the jobs.

13:20 SANITARY MATERIAL | PSA Group will install an automatic line dedicated to production of surgical masks starting next August at its Mulhouse plant in France, with the goal of reaching 10 million units per month. As reported by the company that owns the brands Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall, this production will go intended for the needs of all your employees and to collaborate with organizations in their fight against Covid-19.

13:15 NISSAN | The automobile company Nissan has assured that having assigned more models to the plants it has in Barcelona would not have made them sustainable in order to avoid the closure that has been announced this Thursday by the parent in Japan.

13:10 CIVIL GUARD | The PP and Citizens want the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, explain in Congress the “Arbitrary” dismissal of the head of the Madrid Civil Guard, Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos, in full judicial investigation into the authorization of the 8M demonstration in the capital.

13:08 ANDALUSIA | The Andalusian hospitals continue reducing the pressure assistance by the Covid-19 and recorded this Thursday 145 patients admitted, 29 less in the last 24 hours, of which 41 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), three less than this Wednesday.

13:07 GALICIA | The active cases of COVID-19 in Galicia they have dropped to 799, 24 fewer cases than those reported a day ago, with decreases in people infected in all health areas, except in Vigo, where cases have rebounded, according to data transferred by the Department of Health.

13:05 HEALTH | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has admitted that during the months of March and April, the worst in the health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, occurred a decrease in vaccination, mainly in those considered priority, such as in babies up to 15 months, pregnant women and most vulnerable groups against the coronavirus.

13:00 MADRID | The new permanent emergency hospital of 1,000 beds that the Community of Madrid will build for next autumn to treat epidemics will have 50 ICU positions and will have different circuits for patients and professionals.

12:45 MADRID | The Community of Madrid will keep the Ayre Colón hotel operational, the first to be medicalized due to the incidence of the Covid-19 pandemic, to isolate coronavirus positives if necessary to follow up “with clinical support”.

12:40 COMPANIES | Iberia It will gradually resume its short and medium-haul flight program from July 1 and the group’s airlines will operate, at a minimum, to 40 and 53 destinations in Spain and Europe, respectively, with at least 388 weekly flights in July and 718 in August.

12:35 NISSAN | The Mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, he regretted this Wednesday the closure of Nissan’s production plants in Catalonia and considered that the company “cannot announce the closure of the plants as if nothing”, since it has obtained many benefits from its workers and aid from the administrations.

12:30 PABLO IGLESIAS | Francisco Javier Iglesias, the father of the second vice president and leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, has announced this Thursday that will denounce the spokesperson of the Popular Party in the Congress of Deputies, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, for calling him a “terrorist” for having belonged to the Anti-Fascist and Patriot Revolutionary Front (FRAP).

12:25 MARLASKA | The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, defended this Thursday the Minister of the Interior, Fernado Grande-Marlaska, before his decision to dismiss Colonel of the Civil Guard Diego Pérez de los Cobos and assured that he is “convinced that his actions it complies with the law ”.

12:20 MADRID | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayusor has accused the PSOE of “perpetrating” an “unequal” system in the region and the socialist spokesman, Ángel Gabilondo, has asked him to abandon “the confrontation” and focus on solving the social problems caused by the Coronavirus crisis.

12:15 CONCERTED EDUCATION | The Catalan bishops have asked the Ministry of Education of the Generalitat to “reconsider” the decision of not to renew the concert to the schools that differentiate by sex, the Tarraconense Episcopal Conference (CET) reported in a statement on Thursday.

12:14 NISSAN | The chairman of the Nissan works council, Juan Carlos Vicente, has assured this Thursday that they are going to reverse the situation and give the automobile industry a future of course in Catalonia: «We will continue to fight on the street».

12:10 COMPANIES | Norwegian registered losses of 3,281.7 million Swedish crowns (310 million euros) in the first quarter of this year, which represents an increase of 66% compared to the ‘red numbers’ that was recorded in the same period of the previous year , as reported by the airline this Thursday.

12:07 COMPANIES | EasyJet It will cut 30% of its workforce, which will mean the loss of thousands of jobs, to cope with the long-term impact of the coronavirus crisis, as reported by the airline on Thursday to the London Stock Exchange.

12:05 MARLASKA | Vox has registered this Thursday in Congress a proposal not of the law that seeks the reproof and dismissal of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, for terminating in an “arbitrary” way the head of the Civil Guard of Madrid, colonel Diego Perez de los Cobos, which has led to the subsequent resignation of the deputy operational director (DAO) of this body, Laurentino Peña.

12:00 CIVIL GUARD | The Minister of Defense, Margaret Robles, receives this Thursday in his office at former Deputy Operational Director (DAO) of the Civil Guard, general Laurentino Ceña, that this Tuesday he resigned from his post after the colonel was dismissed from his post in the Madrid Command Diego Perez de los Cobos.

11:55 ALARM STATUS | The leader of Citizens and spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Edmundo Bal, has indicated this Thursday that the Government is fulfilling “all the demands” of his party to support the last two extensions of the state of alarm decreed by the coronavirus, which they maintain the interlocution and that this Wednesday he received a call from the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez. However, he has not clarified whether Cs would support a new extension in Congress.

11:50 VATICAN | The Pope has advocated building a “culture of life” that protects the dignity of all in a message to the bishops of the United Kingdom on the occasion of the Day of Life in which he calls for the protection of the most vulnerable in the context of the current health crisis. “That the current health crisis leads to a greater understanding of the moral imperative to build a culture of life that is attentive to the protection and promotion of the integral well-being of all the children of God, beginning with the most vulnerable,” said Francisco.

11:45 DESCALADA | Paradores will reopen all its hotels and gastronomic spaces on June 25, after reinforcing its hygiene and distancing protocols in order to guarantee the safety of customers and employees. As confirmed on Thursday by the public hotel chain, on that date, June 25, the Parador Costa da Morte (Muxía, A Coruña) will open its doors for the first time and will reopen the Parador de Aiguablava (Begur, Girona) after a complete rehabilitation. .

11:35 CIVIL GUARD | The general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, has pointed out this Thursday that there are “rumors” of more resignations in the interior ministry that he directs Fernando Grande-Marlaska that they could affect “important headquarters”, alluding to the name of Lieutenant General Francisco Díaz Alcantud.

11:30 DESCALADA | The Supreme court ha mantenido durante el periodo de estado de alarma por la pandemia de covid-19 su nivel de trabajo y de resolución de asuntos gracias a los medios telemáticos, que han permitido la notificación de más de 800 sentencias, autos y providencias entre las cinco Salas, así como la deliberación de más del 80 por ciento de los recursos que estaban ya señalados con anterioridad al 14 de marzo.

11:25 EMPRESAS | Primark, la firma irlandesa de moda ‘low cost’, ha empezado este jueves la reapertura de sus tiendas en España, cerradas por el estado de alarma por la crisis del coronavirus, en las ciudades que ya se encuentran en en la Fase 2 de la desescalada diseñada por el Gobierno.

11:20 SPAIN | La vicepresidenta tercera de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital, Nadia Calviño, ha asegurado este jueves que el Ejecutivo está «centrado» en hacer frente a la pandemia del Covid y en reconstruir la economía, si bien no es «incompatible» con el programa de legislatura, por lo que seguirá abordando con los a gentes sociales la mejora de la normativa laboral y prevé retomar la consolidación fiscal y el refuerzo de ingresos cuando haya crecimiento «robusto».

11:15 MADRID | La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha acusado a la izquierda de intentar «politizar» con la comisión de investigación sobre la situación de las residencias madrileñas en la crisis del coronavirus, que ya ha sido registrada en la Asamblea de Madrid, y que, según la dirigente, ya tiene las conclusiones «escritas».

11:10 DESESCALADA | La Conselleria de Salud de la Generalitat ha pedido al Ministerio de Sanidad unificar desde el lunes 1 de junio las regiones sanitarias del área metropolitana de Barcelona –Barcelona, Metropolitana Norte y Sur– y también mantener Lleida en la fase 1 del plan de desescalada por el coronavirus.

11:05 MANIFESTACIÓN 8-M | La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, ha acordado retrasar al 10 de junio la declaración, que tendrá que ser presencial, del delegado del Gobierno en la Comunidad de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, quien acudirá en calidad de investigado por autorizar la marcha feminista del 8-M en Madrid. Atiende así la petición de la Abogacía del Estado que pedía tiempo para preparar la defensa.

11:00 GUARDIA CIVIL | El portavoz de Vox en el Congreso de los Diputados, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, ha asegurado este jueves que no ha habido «nunca un clima de insubordinación» en la Guardia Civil desde su fundación en 1844 por el duque de Ahumada. «No lo ha habido nunca y no lo va a haber ahora», ha añadido.

10:55 TABAQUISMO | Las ventas de cigarrillos se desplomaron un 26,37% en abril, en pleno confinamiento por la crisis sanitaria del Covid-19, respecto al mismo mes de un año antes, lo que significa la mayor caída desde marzo de 2013, cuando se hundieron un 27%, tras las subidas de impuestos acometidas a principios de ese año.

10:50 VUELTA AL COLE | La Federación de Enseñanza de Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) calcula que el regreso a las aulas en septiembre, con el inicio del próximo curso escolar, requerirá más de 7.000 millones de euros de inversión en toda España para garantizar las medidas sanitarias contra la pandemia del coronavirus, como reducir a 15 el número de alumnos por clase.

10:45 TURISMO | El Gobierno no descarta la posibilidad de una apertura de fronteras «asimétrica» para permitir que las comunidades autónomas en mejor situación de control de la pandemia de Covid-19 reciban turistas antes que las que van por detrás en el proceso de desescalada.

10:40 NISSAN | Trabajadores de Nissan concentrados a las puertas de la planta de Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona) han quemado este jueves neumáticos y muebles en protesta por la decisión de la multinacional nipona de cerrar sus instalaciones en Cataluña.

10:35 LIBERTAD DE CULTO | El Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Valladolid ha abierto diligencias previas por la interrupción de una celebración religiosa en la Catedral el pasado 22 de marzo, durante la fase de Estado de Alarma. Investigará si esos hechos son constitutivos de un delito contra los sentimientos religiosos.

10:30 COLEGIOS | Bélgica retomará el próximo martes, 2 de junio, las clases de educación infantil y una semana más tarde, el 8 de junio, las del ciclo de primaria, según ha anunciado la primera ministra, Sophie Wilmès, que basa la decisión en la tendencia a la baja de contagios y las necesidades emocionales y pedagógicas de los menores.

10:25 ESTADO DE ALARMA | El presidente del EBB del PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, ha advertido al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que, si hay una nueva prórroga del estado a alarma, tendrá que ser la última, para que los ejecutivos de las comunidades autónomas y, en concreto, el Gobierno Vasco, «gestione el cien por cien de sus competencias ya en ese camino hacia la normalidad».

10:20 CHINA | La Asamblea Popular china ha avalado este jueves la ley de seguridad nacional que Pekín quiere imponer a Hong Kong y a la que solo le resta ya el trámite de la aprobación de los principales líderes comunistas (Comité Permanente) para hacerse efectiva, a pesar de las dudas expresadas por opositores y activistas en la antigua colonia británica.

10:15 NISSAN | The Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo ha lamentado la decisión de la compañía japonesa Nissan de «dar por finalizada su presencia en Cataluña» y ha propuesto la creación de un grupo de trabajo para estudiar «escenarios alternativos» que garanticen la continuidad de la actividad industrial.

10:10 NISSAN | La ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, UE y Cooperación, Arancha González Laya, ha afirmado este jueves que «se han ofrecido todo tipo de apoyos, acompañamientos, ayudas y planes» para intentar evitar el cierre de la planta de Nissan en Barcelona, pero que la compañía tiene un plan para «recentrar sus actividades independientemente de los Gobiernos europeos que hayan podido ofrecer».

10:05 DESESCALADA PLAYAS | Canarias pone a disposición del ciudadano una web de reserva de plaza en sus playas. Se trata de un portal de cita previa y reserva de playas. Se encuentra funcionando en las playas del municipio del Rosario en la isla de Tenerife, con un récord de reservas el domingo de 10008 personas para toda la semana en tres franjas horarias.

09:56 GUARDIA CIVIL | El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publica este jueves los ceses de los tenientes generales Laurentino Ceña y Fernando Santafé como director adjunto operativo y como jefe del Mando de Operaciones de la Dirección General de la Guardia Civil, respectivamente.

09:45 MERCADOS | El Ibex 35 ha iniciado la sesión de este jueves con una subida del 0,61%, lo que ha llevado al selectivo a situarse en los 7.218,50 enteros a las 9.01 horas, en una jornada marcada por la reapertura económica y turística en distintos países, entre ellos España, y por las tensiones entre Estados Unidos y China y las protestas en Hong Kong.

9:35 BRASIL | El Ministerio de Salud de Brasil ha confirmado este jueves 1.086 nuevas muertes en las últimas 24 horas a causa de la COVID-19, lo que supone un total de 25.598, mientras que el gobernador de Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, ha anunciado una ampliación de la cuarentena de 14 días, con diferentes grados de flexibilización según la situación de cada región.

9:25 NISSAN | El fabricante japonés de automóviles Nissan, como parte de su nuevo plan estratégico a medio plazo, ha decidido cerrar su planta de producción de Barcelona, lo que supondrá el recorte de los cerca de 3.000 puestos de trabajo directos con los que cuenta la instalación, según confirmaron a Europa Press fuentes del Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo.

9:10 ALEMANIA | Alemania ha registrado en las últimas 24 horas 353 contagios y 62 víctimas mortales por coronavirus, frente a los 362 positivos y los 47 muertos del día anterior, lo que eleva a más de 179.000 personas contagiadas y más de 8.400 víctimas mortales el balance por la pandemia originada en la ciudad china de Wuhan, según los datos del Instituto Robert Koch, la agencia gubernamental alemana encargada del seguimiento de las enfermedades infecciosas.

9:00 DESESCALADA | Los dos conciertos de reapertura de la sala Jamboree de Barcelona este jueves de la mano de Clarence Bekker Band han agotado entradas, lo que ha obligado a la sala a abrir dos nuevas actuaciones para el viernes.

8:50 ESPAÑA | El decreto que incorpora una serie de medidas económicas para paliar los efectos del coronavirus, entre las que incluye el reconocimiento como accidente de trabajo en las prestaciones que cause el personal sanitario cuando se haya contagiado por Covid-19, entra en vigor este jueves.

8:40 DESESCALADA | Los menores de 14 años de la Comunidad de Madrid podrán realizar este jueves paseos entre las 10 y las 13 horas y entre las 17 y las 21 horas, tras decidir la Comunidad de Madrid flexibilizar las franjas horarias para evitar altas temperaturas.

8:35 MADRID | La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid ha revelado en 13TV que no pedirán pasar a la fase 2 hasta el 8 de junio, pero estudian pedir un adelanto de medidas. Isabel Díaz Ayuso ha valorado la gestión del Gobierno de la crisis sanitaria y económica derivada del coronavirus. Sobre la negativa del Gobierno a que Madrid pasase a la Fase 1 sin presentar ningún informe, uno de los temas que más controversia han generado, la presidenta de la Comunidad ha explicado que «el problema es que no nos han dicho por qué no podíamos pasar a la Fase 1, esto no ha sido por no pasar, sino por no aplicar criterios transparentes y objetivos como marca la ley».

8:30 ESPAÑA | El vicepresidente segundo y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, y la vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital, Nadia Calviño, comparecerán este jueves en la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Económica y Social de España tras el Covid-19, para exponer las propuestas de sus respectivos departamentos para esta tarea.

8:25 EEUU | Estados Unidos ha registrado este miércoles 100.047 fallecidos a causa del coronavirus, según el último balance ofrecido por la Universidad Johns Hopkins. La cifra se ha alcanzado pocos días después de que se hayan cumplido cuatro meses desde que se diagnosticó el primer caso de la COVID-19 en Estados Unidos, en concreto en el estado de Washington.

8:20 CHINA | El Ministerio de Salud de China ha confirmado este jueves tan solo dos casos importados del nuevo coronavirus, en Shanghái y en la provincia meridional de Fujian, por lo que el número total de positivos es ya de 82.995. Durante este miércoles, no se han registrado nuevos fallecidos por la pandemia por lo que el número de muertes se mantiene después de casi dos semanas en 4.634.

8:15 COREA DEL SUR | Corea del Sur ha informado este jueves de que ha registrado 79 nuevos casos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, la mayor cifra en 53 días, que ha atribuido a un foco de contagio ubicado en un centro de logística en la ciudad de Bucheon. Según el Centro para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades surcoreano, 68 de los nuevos casos son de transmisión local y el cómputo global de casos de coronavirus en Corea del Sur ha ascendido hasta los 11.344, ha informado la agencia de noticias Yonhap.

8:10 ESPAÑA | The Government wants to advance plans for the return of foreign tourists to Spain after the coronavirus crisis. Initially, it was planned that the return of international tourism would be on July 1, but it intends to advance the date to June 15, at least in some autonomous communities such as the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, as OKDIARIO has learned.

8:05 REINO UNIDO | The United Kingdom has “temporarily” closed its Embassy in North Korea and evacuated all its diplomatic personnel this Wednesday, as confirmed by its ambassador, Colin Crooks, in a decision, point out from the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs, motivated by restrictions on mobility decreed by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Buenos días, España amanece con la noticia de que el turismo extranjero podrá entrar en Canarias y Baleares antes de la fecha anunciada inicialmente por Pedro Sánchez. Si bien se esperaba que los turistas hicieran acto de presencia a partir del 1 de junio, ahora Sánchez ha rectificado y permitirá el turismo a partir del 15 de junio en las dos comunidades isleñas españolas.