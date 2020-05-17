The Official State Gazette (BOE) of May 16 collects the specifications of the de-escalation plan in its phase 2, a stage in which at the moment only the islands of Formentera (Balearic Islands) and El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa are found. . The document refers to the measures and restrictions that shopping centers must adopt.

In this way, The Government of Spain establishes the prohibition of the permanence in the common areas or in the recreational areas and limits the capacity of the commercial establishments located in them to 40% of their capacity. In addition, it is specified that in the premises distributed in several plants, the presence of the clients in each one of them must keep this same proportion. Likewise, it is underlined that a distance of two meters between clients must be guaranteed. If this is not possible, there can only be one buyer in the store.

Locals must also have priority hours for customers over 65 and they will be able to have a service for the collection of products purchased electronically, with the requirement of avoiding that several clients coincide at the same time.

Opening of the commercial surface

The Official State Gazette is clear on the aspects that must be compulsorily complied with in the opening of commercial areas. They are as follows:

-In accordance with the capacities determined in the Self-Protection Plan of each center or commercial park, their total capacity should be limited to 30% of their common areas.

-The capacity will be limited to 40% in each of the commercial establishments located in them.

-Clients will not be allowed to stay in common areas except for the mere transit between commercial establishments. The provisions of the preceding paragraph shall not apply to the hotel and restaurant activity that takes place in said common areas, which shall comply with the provisions of Chapter IV of the BOE.

–The use of recreational areas is prohibited such as children’s areas, toy libraries or rest areas, which must remain closed.

-The compliance with hygiene measures.