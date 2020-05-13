The coronavirus in Peru It grows by leaps and bounds. President Martín Vizcarra approved the first phase of economic reactivation, with which it is expected to return to normal. The Coronavirus in Peru continues to alarm the world. Even our country is among the 15 nations that have been hit hardest by the disease, according to the map of the John Hopkins University. Minute by minute Depor.com. Follow the official figures, the statistics given by the Government and how the quarantine in the country will progress, here.

According to reports from the Ministry of Health (Minsa), throughout the Peruvian territory there are 76,306 positive cases, of which 6,979 are hospitalized and 2,169 dead have passed away. This significant increase in figures forced the President of the Republic, Martín Vizcarra, to take drastic measures, such as extend quarantine for an additional two weeks until May 24. On the other hand, the Ministry of health regretted the sensitive death of two health professionals, due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Peru, Wednesday May 13: minute by minute

Coronavirus Peru | “In the last three days, we have evaluated markets. In six Lima markets evaluated, in SMP, in SJM, in Los Olivos, in La Victoria, in VMT and in Independencia, we have carried out the tests and they have given us results of more than 50% of positive results in many of them. The Fruit Market broke records. 79% gave positives, that is, of every 5 merchants, 4 have tested positive. In all these markets, it is necessary to proceed to the closing, but in short terms and to manage to restructure them to be able to reopen them with total security ”.Coronavirus Peru | “Health centers are being opened with basic, simple medication in the first stage of the disease, to contain it and prevent these patients from worsening. Those who do require hospitalization will have these houses arranged nationwide. Ideally, patients do not increase significantly, this is achieved by trying to reduce infections. Therefore, this week we have worked intensively in various markets in Lima and throughout the country. “Coronavirus Peru | “We have 1,002 ICU beds across the country and 9,905 hospital beds across the country to date. We plan to expand to 14,791 hospital beds over the next two to three weeks and to 1,234 ICU beds across the country. ”Coronavirus Peru | President’s press conference: “In Peru, the figures are much lower, but we must continue to verify. Peru reached the top, the top, and this level of decline begins, but slowly. 553,302 thousand people have been sampled. Some molecular tests, other rapid tests. 76,306 positives, 13.8% of the total. Of those 76 thousand, 6,979 are hospitalized and 806 patients require mechanical ventilation assistance. ”Coronavirus Peru | The Municipality of San Luis reported that 35 workers were diagnosed with the coronavirus. In a statement, the district commune indicated that the collaborators comply with the respective home isolation.Coronavirus Peru | The Provincial Municipality of Callao ordered the temporary closure of the Mercado de la Cooperativa Trabajadores Unidos, located at Av. Óscar R. Benavides and Santa Rosa. This came after merchants at the supply center tested positive for the coronavirus.Coronavirus Peru | In different parts of the country, those grilled chicken establishments that comply with the safety protocols and the authorization of the Minsa, restarted their activities and began selling this Wednesday.Coronavirus Peru | President Martín Vizcarra will give his usual press conference at noon this Wednesday after several days without speaking.Coronavirus Peru | In number of infected people, Peru is second in Latin America, after Brazil with 177 589 cases, surpassing Mexico that has 36 327.Coronavirus Peru | The National Police and the Armed Forces carry out a joint operation this morning in the Fruit Market, where rapid tests will be taken of the merchants in order to determine the level of contagion of the coronavirus in said supply center.Coronavirus Peru | A total of 60 police officers belonging to different police stations and units in the city of Cusco, are in home isolation when testing positive for COVID-19.Coronavirus Peru | The prison was disinfected, as were the other two women’s establishments located in Chorrillos: the EP Santa Mónica and the EP Virgen de Fátima.Coronavirus Peru | Inmate of the Chorrillos Women’s Annex Prison dies because of COVID-19. The woman had a picture of respiratory failure on May 9. Upon being transferred to the María Auxiliadora hospital, she was tested and tested positive for coronavirus.Coronavirus Peru | Good Morning. We present you all the information about the latest events of COVID-19 in the country.

Coronavirus in Peru, Tuesday May 12: minute by minute

Coronavirus Peru | Today began the free recharge of oxygen balloons for patients fighting against the COVID-19. The delivery is made from the chemical element plant located on Misti street, in the Punchana district, Maynas province, in Loreto.Coronavirus Peru | Several merchants from the Santa Anita market tested positive for COVID-19. Those infected complained that the supply center had only been fumigated once since the pandemic began.Coronavirus Peru | Mayor Silvio Valles Lomas, of Shipibo-Conibo origin, died at noon after being hospitalized for three days by the coronavirus.Coronavirus Peru | So far, there are 6,862 hospitalized patients with coronavirus and 797 are in ICU with mechanical ventilation.Coronavirus Peru | The Ministry detailed that to date the number of those infected by coronavirus rose to 72,059 in the country. Similarly, he indicated that there are a total of 2,057 deaths from this disease nationwide.Coronavirus Peru | The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported on Tuesday, May 12, that of a total of 532,169 people sampled, 72,059 tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), while 23,324 were discharged after completing their period of home isolation.Coronavirus Peru | The Municipality of Lima, through the Lima Foundation, delivered 15,500 chickens to vulnerable families in the districts of San Juan de Lurigancho, Lurigancho-Chosica and Cercado de Lima, in view of the extension of the state of national emergency to stop the advance of the coronavirus that will run until next Sunday, May 24.Coronavirus Peru | Javier Palacios, vice minister of the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion: “Next week people should be collecting the Universal Bonus.”Coronavirus Peru | The president commemorated the nurses for their day in a tweet. “I greet all the nurses in the country in their day, in recognition of their work that, today more than ever, we value and appreciate. Thanks to their example of strength, courage, dedication and love that they demonstrate in the service of all Peruvians. ”Coronavirus Peru | The Government decided to modify the name of the authorities that are in charge of resolving appeals for sanctions imposed on those who fail to comply with the provisions issued in the framework of the state of emergency to stop the advance of the coronavirus.Coronavirus Peru | The Minister of Transport and Communications, Carlos Lozada, informed that his sector will approve a norm that will allow the transport systems that are currently suspended to offer their services to workers of public and private companies for their transfer, within the framework of the state of emergency for the new coronavirus.Coronavirus Peru | A total of 33 agro-export companies in the Lambayeque region did not implement a prevention system against the pandemic of the COVID-19, in order that their workers do not contract the virus during their work, reported the National Superintendence of Labor Inspection.Coronavirus Peru | “Many of them vanish at the door of the hospital … we don’t have time to attend to them,” said the head of residents of Internal Medicine at the Regional Hospital, Norka Trujillo.Coronavirus Peru | Loreto Regional Hospital Authority reports that they need 80 doctors to serve 300 patients per day.Coronavirus Peru | Good Morning. We present you all the information about the latest events of COVID-19 in the country.

Coronavirus in Peru, Monday, May 11: minute by minute

Coronavirus Peru | According to the Extraordinary Edition, published this afternoon in “El Peruano”, “in banks and other financial entities, a capacity of not more than fifty percent (50%) is allowed. In addition, it is required for admission, prior disinfection and the mandatory use of masks, as well as maintaining a social distance of not less than one meter. In other words, the mandatory use of gloves is no longer recorded. Similarly, for entry to markets, supermarkets, commercial retail food establishments and other centers for the sale of unprepared food, the use of this implement in question will not be required either.Coronavirus Peru | At least 299 citizens were intervened, in La Libertad, during the operations carried out by the Peruvian National Police and the Peruvian Army in full celebrations for Mother’s Day and the date on which the total immobilization against COVID-19 also applies.Coronavirus Peru | The Provincial Municipality of Santa, in Ancash, ordered the schools located in the city of Chimbote to be disinfected and thus prevent parents from contracting COVID-19, when it comes to collecting educational material for their children.Coronavirus Peru | The District Municipality of Wanchaq, in Cusco, and Sisol Salud implemented Aló Sisol Cusco, a telephone platform that will provide medical advice to the citizens of that town and the Imperial region.Coronavirus Peru | The deceased have also increased, since the last report. According to the Situational Room, 1,961 people have died from the virus across the countryLima being the region with the highest number of deaths (689). However, compared to the total number of infections, Piura and Lambayeque have the highest case fatality rate at 10.67%.Coronavirus Peru | Of the 68,822 confirmed cases that exist, it is important to note that of them already have been discharged 22,406, almost a third of the diagnosed population. However, there are also people who are still hospitalized, in clinics and in the Pan-American Towers. In total they are 6,648 patients who are hospitalized, 785 in the Intensive Care Units with mechanical respiration.Coronavirus Peru | The Ministry of Health released the updated figures as of Monday, May 11. According to what was published on their social networks, a total of 512,869 tests have been taken, where 68,822 have tested positive for coronavirus and 444,047 negative. The death toll has also increased and is very close to reaching two thousand.Coronavirus Peru | Rocio Barrios, minister of Produces, explained that the authorized companies belong to the following areas: textile and confections, electronic commerce and restaurants.Coronavirus Peru | Some 208 companies will restart their activities from Monday, says Minister Barrios. The Ministry of Production (Produce) authorized 77 restaurants so that they can return to their work starting today, May 11.Coronavirus Peru | Seniors over 65 who want to work must sign an affidavit. Teleworking should be prioritized in this sector of the population and under no circumstances should coercion be exercised to sign this document.Coronavirus Peru | The SBS resolution established that those affiliates who proceed with the withdrawal will do so only once and within a period not exceeding 60 calendar days, and the delivery will be in two parts: first, 50% after 10 calendar days from the issuance of the order; second, 30 days after the first disbursement is delivered.Coronavirus Peru | The Superintendency of Banks and Seburos (SBS) approved the procedure to start with the withdrawal of part of your pension fund. The entity approved the operating procedure so that, starting on May 18, those seeking to withdraw part of their pension fund will begin their process via requests from the corresponding entities.Coronavirus Peru | Avianca Peru agreed to start the liquidation process in the face of crisis by COVID-19. The local subsidiary agreed to close operations in Peru and start dissolution and liquidation. Meanwhile, the group’s parent company has decided to declare bankruptcy to favor the continuity of its operations and reorganize its businesses.Coronavirus Peru | Martín Vizcarra arranges to transfer medical personnel from Iquitos affected by COVID-19 to Lima. Around 20 patients will arrive on the presidential plane with the necessary protocols and medical prescriptions.Coronavirus Peru | Good Morning. We present you all the information about the latest events of COVID-19 in the country.

What patients are in the new Ate hospital?

The Villa Panamericana welcomes patients who have the virus, but those who are serious and require assistance with oxygen will be transferred to Hospital de Ate. The Lima 2019 Organizing Committee made one of the seven towers available.

What is the 380 soles beneficiary bond?

Since last Monday in the early hours of the day, enter the web portal that the Government of Peru enabled and find out if you are a beneficiary of the mandatory isolation dictated by the Executive. The Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion (MIDIS) started the measure from this March 23 with the delivery of the monetary subsidy to households of poverty and extreme poverty in Peru. This measure is fulfilled, after the announcement given by the President of the Republic, Martín Vizcarra, due to the paralysis of activities throughout the country, due to the pandemic of coronavirus in all the cities of the Nation. Just read the note. As for the second bonus, this will be delivered when all the people have received the first bonus. There is no scheduled date for this.

How do you know if you can get the 380 soles voucher?

The Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion created an exclusive portal to find out if you are a beneficiary of this economic bonus. This web portal will be the only official channel to find out if I can receive 380 soles. You must enter https://bono.yomequedoencasa.pe/WEB/.

In which banks is the 380 soles bonus collected?

The National bank It is one of the banking entities where the 380 soles bond may be collected, for those families that the state considers vulnerable. In addition, the Government also obtained authorization in the agencies of the Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Scotiabank, Interbank and BBVA Continental. However, only from this Monday, payment can be made in private banks and from Tuesday, in Banco de La Nación.

The place of collection was determined by making the crossing between the address of the people and the closest bank agencies to the addresses. At the time of queuing for collection, people must maintain a social distance of 1 meter to 1.5 meters between each other, in order to prevent COVID-19.

What was the first case of coronavirus in Peru?

“Today I must confirm that the first case of covid-19 coronavirus infection in our country has been confirmed in the early hours of the morning in a 25-year-old male patient with a history of having been in Spain, France and the Czech Republic,” he said. the President Martín Vizcarra.

News about coronavirus in Peru: which TV channels broadcast on COVID-19?

In Peruvian territory it is known that América Televisión live, Canal N online, Panamericana Television live, ATV live, TV Perú (Official Channel), Latina live, RPP TV, Exitosa and Willax TV.

Where to see Canal N

Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 108 (Satellite) Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 8 (SD) and Channel 708 (HD) Movistar TV (Chile): Channel 787 (Satellite) Star Globalcom (Peru): Channel 8

How to see Latina

DirecTV (Peru): Channel 192 (SD / HD) and Channel 1192 (HD) Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 102 (SD) and Channel 802 (HD) Claro TV (Peru): Channel 2 | Entel TV (Bolivia): Channel 13Tigo (Bolivia): Channel 75Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 2 (SD) and Channel 702 (HD) Claro TV (Peru): Channel 2 (SD) and Channel 502 (HD) Star Globalcom ( Peru): Channel 11Cablemás (Peru): Channel 2 (SD) and Channel 100 (HD) Cable Vision (Peru) Lima and Ferreñafe: Channel 2Cable Vision (Peru) Ica: Channel 13. Coteor (Bolivia): Channel 16 Digital TV (Bolivia ): Canal 14Comteco (Bolivia): Canal 38Cotes (Bolivia): Canal 29Cotas (Bolivia): Canal 25Cotel (Bolivia): Canal 77

Where and at what telephone number to contact to receive attention for coronavirus?

For more information, do not hesitate to call us at the free line 113 from any landline or mobile operator, write to WhatsApp 952842623 or email infosalud@minsa.gob.pe. We serve 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

What is the new coronavirus (COVID-19)?

According to World Health Organization (WHO) the coronavirus is an infectious disease caused by a virus which would have been formed in a laboratory Wuhan, China. Until now it had not been detected in humans. COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness much like the flu (cold) or cold.

Possible coronavirus vaccine found in China

The Chinese Military Academy of Medical Sciences announced that they will shortly start clinical trials of this vaccine against coronavirus, a disease that has put everyone on edge after becoming a pandemic.

Dr. Chen Wei has been the one who has carried out the research for the development of this drug, which has been under analysis for more than a month. These studies have been based on those conducted to find Ebola vaccines.

“The vaccine is the most powerful scientific weapon to end the coronavirus. If China is the first country to invent such a weapon and we achieve our patents, that will demonstrate the progress of our science and the image of a giant country, ”Chen told CCTV.

What are the symptoms?

Among the most frequent symptoms of coronovirus they are: fever, cough, sneezing, general malaise, headache, and in the most severe cases it is difficult to breathe.

What care should a coronavirus patient follow?

Do not self-medicate. Follow the doctor’s instructions. Maintain rest at home. Do not say hello, kiss or hug. Wash your hands frequently or disinfect them with 70% alcohol-based gel.

Official sites to learn more about the coronavirus

When did Martín Vizcarra decree the State of Emergency?

Martín Vizcarra Last Sunday, March 15, it declared a State of National Emergency, compulsory social isolation and the closure of all its borders as part of a series of extraordinary measures to face the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, 1,746 cases of coronavirus in Peru.

When did Martín Vizcarra order a curfew to stop the coronavirus?

At a press conference, Martín Vizcarra has announced a national curfew to comply with the measures indicated last Sunday. The outbreak of coronavirus It is a State of Emergency throughout the nation, so the President of the Republic has issued a curfew to be observed from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following day.

Definitions of Minsa for Coronavirus [COVID 19]

How is COVID 19 transmitted?

It is transmitted from person to person through droplets that are expelled by a sick person when speaking, coughing, or sneezing.

The droplets can be inhaled by people who are close to the patient and can also remain on any type of surface (handrails, tables, pens, among others) and be touched by the hands.

The virus enters our body when we touch our eyes, nose and mouth with our hands without washing.

WHO Recommendations on Coronavirus

Is it possible to get COVID-19 from contact with a person who does not have any symptoms?

The main way of spreading coronavirus it is through the respiratory droplets expelled by someone when coughing. The risk of contracting the COVID-19 of someone who does not have any symptoms is very low. However, many people who get COVID-19 they only have mild symptoms. This is particularly true in the early stages of the disease. Therefore, it is possible to get it from someone who, for example, only has a mild cough and does not feel sick. WHO is studying ongoing research on the transmission period of COVID-19 and will continue to report on the updated results.

What can I do to protect myself and prevent the spread of the disease?

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently using an alcohol-based disinfectant or soap and water. Keep a minimum distance of 1 meter (3 feet) between you and anyone who coughs or sneezes. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and Your Mouth Both you and those around you need to make sure you maintain good airway hygiene. That means covering your mouth and nose with your elbow bent or with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. The used handkerchief should be discarded immediately. Stay home if you are not feeling well. If you have a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, seek medical attention and call ahead. Follow the instructions of the local health authorities.

