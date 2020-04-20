Updated on 04/20/2020 at 09:17

TV presenter Karen Schwarz is quarantining alongside her husband Ezio Oliva and daughter Antonia. While waiting for the arrival of Cayetana, her second daughter, the model was encouraged to share her experience of living together in the confinement due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an extensive message in your account Instagram, the former Miss Peru noted that the isolation has made her see her relationship in retrospect. “Living together (7 and a half years) and isolation as a couple (32 days) is ANOTHER THING. The first days as lovers: ‘my love, I help you, I do it,’ “he reveals.

“But the days go by and suddenly everything changes, and only with‘ glances ’do we tell each other everything and in the end everyone on their corner”, confesses the presenter of “Mujeres Al Mando”.

He also said that after a few hours the couple is looking to laugh at the moment they are passing. Schwarz noted that his supporters have asked him how they are handling the situation. “Well, it is difficult for EVERYONE, but when you realize that nothing is really more important than being together, and more so when the emotional state we are all in today is difficult,” he said.

Finally, Oliva’s wife recommended that couples should have personal and separate activities. “The spaces are important today more than ever, the dynamics of each one do not have to be criticized or analyzed by the other, simply each one has his form and rhythm, we let our guard down, we breathe and we give more importance to that hug, to that laugh and that kiss that we all need in such difficult times, “he concluded.

