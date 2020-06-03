The COVID-19 in Peru It advances and the downward curve is not yet in sight, but there are particular cases that are a great goal for this situation. A total of 37 correctional facilities run by the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE), they have not reported a single positive case for coronavirus to this day.

These results, according to Andina, are due to a strategic health plan that is developed daily in these centers, always in charge of their directors and health professionals.

As detailed by INPE, these penalties correspond to the jurisdiction of the eight (8) INPE regional directorates: South East Cusco, South Arequipa, Altiplano Puno, North Chiclayo, East San Martín, Centro Huancayo, East Pucallpa and Lima.

These are the penalties of Cusco Varones (3 065), Abancay (432), Quillabamba (356), Puerto Maldonado (906), Sicuani (198), Camaná (390), Moquegua (264), Varones Tacna (995), Mujeres Tacna (136), Puno (798), Juliaca (1 410), Lampa (180) Challapalca (194), Jaén (297), Chota (87), San Ignacio (121), Pacasmayo (0).

Likewise, Sananguillo (920), Tarapoto (448), Moyobamba (859), Juanjuí (942), Yurimaguas (379), Chachapoyas (830), Mujeres Iquitos (72), Huanta (164), Mujeres Jauja (124), Mujeres Concepción (32), Ayacucho (2751), Huancavelica (241), Tarma (133), La Oroya (68), Pasco (12), Pucallpa (2639), Huánuco (3365), Barbadillo (1), CEREC-Base Naval (6) and the ETP. North Cone (0) (6). Being the total of this penal population of 23, 835.

What is the strategic plan?

The strategic plan includes strict compliance with the protocols established by the Ministry of Health (Minsa) during the health emergency, such as the use of masks, constant hand washing with soap and water, and minimal contact with people from abroad.

Likewise, a differentiated triage and biosafety clothing for internal and external security personnel.

