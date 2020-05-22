Updated on 05/22/2020 at 12:20

The Peruvian Government continues to take urgent measures to combat the relentless advance of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in our country. For this reason, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) will acquire medicines for about 214 million soles that will be distributed to the establishments of the first level of care and to people with a positive diagnosis of coronavirus at home for free.

According to Emergency Decree No. 059-2020, “Drugs, medical devices, biosafety equipment and others for the handling and treatment of the virus are declared as essential assets in the context of the state of sanitary emergency.”

For her part, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Marie Antoinette Alva, through your official account of Twitter, He pointed out that “one of our main concerns is that the population has access to the medicines they need, that’s why the DU [Decreto de Urgencia] it assigns 213 million 957,583 soles to finance the acquisition of pharmaceutical products and free distribution ”.

Today, the Emergency Decree 059-2020 was published with measures that promote market competition for the sale of medicines and supplies related to COVID-19, free distribution of medicine kits to patient homes, and other provisions that I detail here.

Of course, it should be noted that the medicines, which will be purchased through the National Center for the Supply of Strategic Resources in Health of the Minsa, they will also distribute them Essalud, Yes Sun, Inpe, the Ministry of Justice, Healings and Firefighters.

Electronic recipes

On the other hand, the Minsa reported that for direct access to patients, it was arranged to implement electronic prescriptions, which can be prescribed through the services of telehealth.

In addition, to expand the population’s access to medicines during the health emergency, laboratories and drug stores have been authorized to sell pharmaceutical products directly to patients upon presentation of a medical prescription.

Peru is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus in South America.

Medicine prices

The penalty for not reporting will be up to four ITU, for which the Indecopi support the supervisory actions conducted by the Digemid in order to comply with the provisions. Similarly, the Minsa authorized, by Ministerial Resolution No. 302-2020, that medicines dexamethasone phosphate (as 4 mg sodium salt), epinephrine (as 1 mg / ml hydrochloride or tartrate) and methylprednisolone (as succinate sodium 500 mg), which are used for treatment, must be sold in a mandatory version in all pharmacies in the country in their generic version.

