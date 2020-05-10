Updated on 05/09/2020 at 13:21

After complying with the mandatory social isolation declared by the Government, Ernesto Pimentel and his cast return with the recordings of the program ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’ and this Saturday they have a special prepared for Mother’s Day.

The comic actor clarified that América Televisión has taken all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). He has a studio just for his humorous space.

“When the quarantine thing happens, the television stops, although other programs were recording, but I considered that I could not risk my people. Then the quarantine is extended and when the Pachacamac study is enabled, the channel asks me to return, but I had my qualms. When I saw that a program was recording with 20 guests, then I said I am going back, but with all the security measures 100% covered, ”said Pimentel.

The artist who gives life to the ‘Chola Chabuca ’ He also said that his cast will continue, but “not all the actors will be at the same time.”

Ernesto Pimentel He maintained that one of the motivations for returning to the recording studio was to carry out solidarity campaigns through the sequence “The Star of Hope.”.

“An artist proposes a case to us and we solve it. This Saturday we start with Daniela Darcourt with a pretty nice situation. We will continue with our line and we will not humor the coronavirus or the bond, we have to have respect “, express.

The creator of the ‘Chola Chabuca’ He said: “I have never spoken of any competition program.” “I think the most important thing was to give the example of staying home. I respect those who took the risk of recording, but you have to control the risk,” he concluded.

How is the coronavirus spread?

COVID-19 is spread by contact of a healthy person with another who is infected. This disease spreads from person to person through droplets from the nose or mouth when the sick person coughs or exhales.

In many cases, these droplets fall on objects or surfaces, which are then touched by other individuals and carried to the nose, eyes, or mouth when they pass their hands over their faces.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Gunter Rave Sends Quechua Message for Mother’s Day

Gunter Rave sends Quechua message for Mother’s Day | VIDEO | VIDEOS | COUNTRY.