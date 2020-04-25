Updated on 04/25/2020 at 6:13 PM

Peruvian cinema has developed in an impressive way in recent years, generating work not only for those who appear on screen, but also for thousands of anonymous workers who are behind the cameras.

“We are living in a very difficult time where global circumstances are testing our ability to sustain ourselves, and for some this blow is stronger. The government is making great efforts to help the people who need it most and with this initiative we want to join, to support independent workers in the film industry, “said Miguel Valladares, general manager of Tondero.

For this, Tondero will make available to the public, for the first time, the stand-up comedy show that inspired the saga of the three highest grossing films in history, the Peruvian cinema “Asu Mare”.

The recording of the show was kept for a long time, and today both its protagonists and producers feel that there is no better time and reason. “We hope that you can have a fun and entertaining moment at home, and at the same time, that we can help many families who are in need of us today”, Carlos Alcantara said.

The show will be available from Saturday April 25 at 7:00 p.m. on the Netzun platform. To access the show you must enter www.netzun.com, create an account and click donate (S / 15.00)In this way you can enjoy “Asu Mare” the original and complete stand up comedy, more than 3 hours of show to spend an unforgettable time with your family.

All proceeds will be donated to technicians and assistants from different areas of the film industry who are in greatest need.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Danna Paola joins the challenge and captivates singing ‘If you want it’ by David Bisbal and Aitana

Danna Paola joins the challenge and captivates singing “If you want it” by David Bisbal and Aitana.