The resident Puerto Rican rapper admitted this Thursday his concern during the quarantine that he lives due to the physical distancing by COVID-19, assuring that despite being positive he goes to bed “with fear.”

“In this quarantine I wake up brave and go to bed with fear,” said René Pérez, the artist’s first name, in a tweet referring to the situation on the island.

In Puerto Rico, according to data provided by the Department of Health, there are already 1,033 positive cases for the coronavirus, while the deceased amount to 69.

Precisely, Residente has taken advantage of social networks to give his opinion and disagree with the island’s government and its governor, Wanda Vázquez, since the mandatory confinement and the night curfew were imposed in mid-March.

The rapper has criticized the official management of the pandemic and the controversial failed purchase of a million rapid tests of the COVID-19 that is being investigated by the House of Representatives, among other issues.

“Shit government … an idea that unites us”, the artist also highlighted this Thursday in a tweet about the feeling of the citizenry, which is known to be critical and opposed to the health authorities and the veracity of the number of cases positive.

Today the newspaper El Nuevo Día, one of the main on the island, revealed that the local Health Department paid a surcharge of more than 1,000 percent for rapid tests for COVID-19, half of which have not been delivered.

Situations like this have already led to several protests against the Government since the pandemic began.

Resident, for his part, has been, for at least the past decade, one of the Puerto Rican artists who have led protests and demonstrations for various educational, civil and political causes.

The most prominent example of this occurred in the summer of 2019, when Residente, along with other artists such as Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny, joined in mass assistance demonstrations to demand the resignation of the then Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, who resigned. later.

The participation of these artists, together with thousands of people, was due to the fact that Rosselló participated together with his team in a private chat in which they criticized and insulted various sectors of society.

