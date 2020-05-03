Los Angeles, USA

Actor Chris Pratt offers an original coronavirus crisis benefit draw: The possibility of “being eaten” by a dinosaur in the third film in the “Jurassic World” franchise, “Dominion”.

This proposal is part of “All In Challenge”, an initiative in which several celebrities auction experiences in order to collect donations for various solidarity causes that try to alleviate the effects of the pandemic and to which Leonardo, among others, has joined DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and the entire cast of “Friends”.

“Each winner will appear in the movie ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ being eaten by a dinosaur! Get yourself immortalized in film history!” Wrote Pratt on his Instagram profile.

The entries for the raffle cost $ 10, which will be donated to solidarity causes related to the coronavirus.

The actor then nominated three partners from another franchise he has worked on, Marvel: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr.

Pratt received the nomination from Justin Bieber, who for his part offered the winners a visit to his hometown, where he will give a private concert.

Among other actions of the challenge “All In Challenge”, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro raffle the opportunity to accompany them and participate in the filming of “Killers of the Flower Moon”, the next film by Martin Scorsese, and attend its premiere in Hollywood .

For their part, the protagonists of “Friends” will allow their winners to attend the expected reunion of the six stars of this series in a special HBO Max.

“We invite you and five of your friends to join us six at Studio 24,” Jennifer Aniston said on Instagram, referring to the Warner Bros. facility where the comedy was filming.

Some celebrities can also donate directly, in addition to offering their experience, such as the case of Ellen DeGeneres, who has given $ 1 million to charities and auctioning the possibility of presenting with her an edition of her television show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show “.

.