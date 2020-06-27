Forbidden to let your guard down. It’s what you asked for this Saturday Pedro Sánchez, that has launched a plea to the citizenship before the outbreaks that are taking place in recent days throughout the Spanish geography: “We can be a wall or a transmitter: let’s be a wall, let’s not let our guard down”, has cried out.

The Prime Minister has participated in a campaign event in Ourense with Gonzalo Caballero, PSOE candidate for the presidency of the Xunta de Galicia, in elections to be held on July 12. During his speech, Sánchez has not forgotten the harsh situation that Spain is experiencing. “We live in a continuous present”, he affirmed, and stressed that we will not be safe against the virus until there is a vaccine or treatment for the disease of COVID-19.

The socialist leader recalled that we are immersed in the new normal, a situation that must be enjoyed. However, as indicated, you can not retrace the path that has been so difficult to walk: “Let us do everything possible not to destroy the enormous effort and sacrifice that we have all made individually or collectively.”

Thanks to the “discipline” of citizens

In this sense, Sánchez has reiterated the great attitude shown by citizens during the state of alarm, he has thanked “The discipline, solidarity and spirit of victory that the Spanish have shown these weeks” And he has sent his affection to all those families who have lost a loved one during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister has closed his meeting remembering the “unpublished” decisions that have had to be made since the alarm state had to be decreed. “They have proven to be effective, because we have stopped the virus and right now we have it under control”, has settled.