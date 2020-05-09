coronavirus being loaded on trains to be transferred out of Paris are a sample of the measures that the French authorities are taking to stop the overflow in hospitals. “data-reactid =” 32 “> Images of critically ill patients with coronavirus being loaded on trains to be transferred out of Paris are a sample of the measures that the French authorities are taking to stop the overflow in hospitals.

38 people have been transferred on a high-speed TGV train to other parts of France where hospitals are under less pressure.

The photos, showing medical personnel wearing protective gear taking patients to the train, appeared after the death toll in the country exceeded the 3,500 range.

“What TGV has planned is to move 38 sick people from Paris,” Bruno Riou, the person who heads the crisis team at Paris hospitals, told reporters on Tuesday.

Medical personnel place patients inside the adapted carriage (Thomas Samson / Pool via .).

A doctor looks out a train window before his departure to evacuate COVID-19 infected patients (Thomas Samson / Pool via .).

“There is little to know if we will be able to stay under the saturation phase, so regional transfers, especially tomorrow’s, will be an important escape valve, even if it is a small number of patients.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country has registered more than 52,000 cases and almost 10,000 of them have recovered.

The situation has become critical in the capital, where intensive care units work under maximum pressure with people suffering from the infection.

Like many other countries, France has imposed country confinement to reduce contact between people and slow the spread of the virus to ensure that its hospitals are not completely overwhelmed.

Healthcare personnel pass a TGV loaded with people infected with the coronavirus (Thomas Samson / Pool via REUTERS).

A patient is moved to a TGV car to be transferred out of Paris (Thomas Samson / Pool via REUTERS).

The French Army has been helping to move patients across the country and some have been flown abroad to help ease the burden.

A total of 36 patients were transferred on medicalized TGVs from east to west of the country on Sunday.

The 38 patients photographed in Paris were transferred to Brittany in the west.

“In mid-March we had 200 patients in the ICU, on March 24 there were 1,000 and today there are 1,900,” said Antoine Vieillard-Baron, director of the surgical and medical intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare University Hospital.

“That shows a colossal increase in a very short space of time, which makes things very difficult.”

Patients are being moved out of Paris, to less crowded areas (Thomas Samson / Pool via .).

