By: Web Writing

Spain reached 2,182 deaths from coronavirus and 33,089 infected, according to the latest figures released this Monday by the Ministry of Health.

The passage of patients to intensive care units because their severity increases is “progressively reducing” over the total number of hospitalized, although in volume they are increasing.

They are small reductions but there is “a certain hope that the problem is being contained,” said the director of the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, at a press conference today.

In addition, there are more than 10 percent of the cases that have been discharged, data that “encourages us,” he said, although he also regretted that “we already have 3,910 healthcare professionals infected.”

For this reason, various videos circulate on social networks where the medical celebrate those that appear to be ‘small’ advances in patients diagnosed with choroanavirus and who are admitted to different hospitals in Spain.

In this video you can see that the medical celebrate removing the ventilator from a patient.

“We are going to remove this tube that you have in your mouth, now breathe easy,” you hear a doctor in the video tell the patient on the hospital gurney.

While this was happening, the tranquility of the hospital was ‘broken’ with applause from the medical and thumbs up because a patient was making progress in his recovery.

The video seeks to demonstrate that there is hope to cope with this disease.