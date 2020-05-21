MADRID, May 21 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Political parties, social organizations, jurists and intellectuals in Brazil have formally asked Congress to start the process of ‘impeachment’ (impeachment) against the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, accusing him of attacking public health for his management of the pandemic. of the coronavirus and against democracy for its attacks on other powers of the State and the press.

The petition, which is signed by 146 individuals and legal entities, including the Workers’ Party (PT) of former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, was delivered this Thursday morning in the Chamber of Deputies.

The National Federation of Journalists (FENAJ), which also signs the text, has stressed that “the initiative is different from other requests for ‘impechament’ that have already been made (against Bolsonaro) because it has political and social weight, given that it gathers a broad support. “

The signatories maintain that Bolsonaro has committed “a crime of responsibility”, in which they include as an outstanding element “an attack against public health for their irresponsible conduct towards COVID-19, which has caused the death of almost 19,000 Brazilians and has infected at least 291,579 “.

“The omission of the President of the Republic, disobeying the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) to adopt measures of social distancing and encouraging crowds is aggravating the picture of the pandemic in the country,” they have argued, according to a statement released by the PT.

He has also been accused of “attacking democracy” for undermining “the free exercise of the legislative and judicial powers and of the powers of the states and municipalities”, as well as individual and social political rights, highlighting in this regard his attacks to the press inciting “physical and verbal violence” against journalists.

“Bolsonaro must be disabled, his government is leading Brazil and the majority of the people to a tragedy,” claimed PT President Gleisi Hoffmann.

In the history of Brazil, impeachment processes have been opened against Presidents Getúlio Vargas, the only one who did not prosper, and João Fernandes Campos Café Filho, Carlos Luz, Fernando Collor and Rousseff, who was dismissed in 2016 due to accounting irregularities.